    Srijit Mukherji divorce rumours: Is director getting separated from wife Mithila? Here's what we know

    Mithila was visiting Switzerland with her daughter Aira when gossip were doing the rounds that her husband Srijit is getting separated from her. Is it true? The actress opens up finally.
    Srijit Mukherji divorce rumours: Is director getting separated from wife Mithila? Here's what we know ADC
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 1:44 PM IST
    News has been doing the round in both West Bengal and Bangladesh for several days that Srijit Mukherji and Mithila's happy married life has come to an end. For several days, this piece of news made headlines and kept the audiences glued and anxious. However, new sources have cited another reason for this assumed-breakup. Apparently, the entry of a third person between the two has ruined the marriage bond. Is it really so? Mithila opened up after much speculation.
    Mithila is beauty with brains. She was away from Bangladesh and India for several years while completing her PhD in Early Childhood Education at the University of Geneva, Switzerland. However, this time, her daughter Aira was with her on the trip. The mom and daughter duo have traveled to several places in Europe but little did they know of the commotion that was being created back in their hometown. 
    Around three to five days ago, while Srijit was busy with the shoot of Byomkesh in Madhya Pradesh, he told the press that he is unwilling to comment on such petty and baseless issues because nothing has no basis. Incidentally, Srijit-Mithila had met each other on Facebook. Then friendship and love bloomed after interacting on social media. On December 6, 2019, Srijit Mukherjee got legally married to Mithila at his Kolkata reception. Later they also organized a reception.
    However, this is not anything new. Srijit Mukhopadhyay had earlier fallen in love with Swastika Mukherjee and the Tollywood industry was abuzz with that news. It was even reported that the director had also left Kolkata for Santiniketan to spend time with Swastika because back then the heroine was shooting in Santiniketan. However, that relationship too did not last.

    After the release of 'Jatishwar', the relationship fell apart and they separated. The heroine was not even present while promoting the film. However, a few years later, they got back together after that separation. Swastika grabbed attention as Mrinalini in Srijit's film 'Shahjahan Regency'.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 1:51 PM IST
