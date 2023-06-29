Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madonna in ICU: Singer suffering from bacterial infection; postpones 'Celebration tour'

    Popular pop singer Madonna was rushed to hospital after a serious bacterial infection. Due to that, she postponed her Celebration tour. Madonna developed the infection last Saturday (June 24), leading to a several-day stay in intensive care.

    Madonna in ICU: Singer suffering from bacterial infection; postpones 'Celebration tour' RBA
    American singer-songwriter Madonna is hospitalised in the intensive care unit. On June 24, 2023, the 'Cherish' singer fell ill with a bacterial illness. Guy Oseary, Madonna's manager, stated that the 64-year-old singer has been in the ICU for many days and is recovering. Due to the same reason, Madonna's Celebration tour has been postponed. The seven-time Grammy winner behind hits like "Like a Virgin" has wielded enormous power over her long career as one of music's biggest singers. Madonna underwent hip replacement surgery in 2020 due to an accident on her "Madame X" tour.

    Madonna's manager issues statement
    Madonna's longtime manager, Guy Oseary, updated his Instagram with a health update. He revealed that the singer's Celebration tour and other business responsibilities had been postponed owing to her illness. "On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," reads Oseary's statement.

    "We must pause all commitments, including the tour." "A new tour start date and rescheduled shows will be announced soon," he said.

    Madonna illness:
    Page Six said the veteran singer was found unconscious on Saturday, June 24, and brought to the hospital. According to reports, Madonna was intubated for at least a night before improving. The report also said that the 64-year-old is recovering from ICU. Lourdes Leon, Madonna's daughter, has been her rock. 

    Celebration tour
    For the uninitiated, Madonna announced her 'Celebration' tour earlier this year to celebrate her 40th year in music. The global tour was scheduled to begin July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. She would tour Europe by mid-October before returning to North America in December. The trip was scheduled to finish in January 2024. 

