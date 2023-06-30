Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Social Media Day: Kusha Kapila to Bhuvan Bam, how influencers stay relevant

    Social media influencers, both big and small struggle to remain relevant in the highly competitive digital world. This World Social Media Day, know about their perspective on content creation and the need to be relevant as influencers.

    World Social Media Day: Kusha Kapila to Bhuvan Bam, how influencers stay relevant MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    Social media influencers have become a dominant force in the digital landscape, shaping trends and influencing consumer behaviour. These individuals leverage their online presence and captivating content to build large followings across platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. With their ability to create authentic connections and engage with audiences, influencers hold significant sway over consumer choices, from fashion and beauty to travel and lifestyle.

    However, the rise of influencers has also sparked debates about authenticity, transparency, and the blurred lines between advertising and organic content in the digital realm. While navigating this highly competitive field, with so much controversy, know how some of the social media influencers stay relevant.

    Kusha Kapila

    The South Delhi ki aunty, who has 3.3 million followers on Instagram, once said in an interview, “I feel like relevance has almost become like a toxic term for content creators because it’s almost used to attack them. My point is, it’s always going to be there in any job; you’re going to be facing issues where you would constantly have to work hard. As for the need to constantly reinvent yourself, you have to. It’s digital space and it’s always going to be changing. It’s just how it is.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kusha Kapila (@kushakapila)

    Dharna Durga

    This booming digital content creator, with 414k followers on Instagram, said, “There are influencers who are making content similar to mine, but I believe everyone has a different understanding of the world and can have different ways to express it. The responsibility of creating unique content has always been there within. This has always been my aim to make fresh content and show my creativity.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Dharna Durga (@dharnaaaaa)

    Kunwar Raj

    The guy behind Unfinance talked about staying relevant post-COVID, “It’s indeed a challenge to maintain a unique selling proposition. However, I believe authenticity is the key. I am not just a face behind a screen, I am a person with unique experiences and perspectives, and that’s what I bring to my content. I keep my content fresh by using interactive formats that engage my audience. That has helped me a lot,”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @unfinance

    Chandni Bhabhda

    Her Instagram page name is Chandni mimic. Her USP is mimicry videos of Alia Bhatt. Taking about navigating the influencer world, she said in an interview, “I do not force myself to make videos on days when I am not feeling well and instead offer something different to my audience in the form of ‘Heal with Chandni’, where I try and talk about my mental health, anxiety phases, and that helps me connect better with my followers,”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @unfinance

    Bhuvan Bam

    Co-founder and actor of the YouTube Channel ‘BB ki Vines’, Bhuvan Bam is a worldwide sensation. Speaking of the unpredictability of social media, he said in an interview, “I strongly feel, it’s not a creator-based universe anymore, it’s an algorithm-based universe. Worrying too much about staying relevant is likely to incapacitate creators with constant fear. You have to keep a sane mind and have patience.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Bhuvan Bam (@bhuvan.bam22)

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
