The Night Manager 2 LEAKED: Anil Kapoor, Sobhita, Aditya Roy Kapur's Disney+ Hotstar show is OUT for download

The Night Manager Season 2: The show premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on June 29. The Hindi remake of the British series of the same name stars Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl.

Sandeep Modi developed and directed the Hindi-language version of John le Carré's novel The Night Manager, which The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia produced. Priyanka Ghose served as the second director. Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Tillotama Shome shocked the internet with their performance in the Hindi web series in February of this year. The creators opted to break the programme into two parts, released four months apart.

The second instalment was released on June 29 and received a great reception from the audience. Unfortunately for fans and the entertainment business, the critically praised series has become the latest victim of piracy.

The Night Manager 2 was published amid high anticipation after season 1 left a lasting impact. Keeping up with the trend, the online series has received positive feedback from fans and reviewers. The series, however, was released on various pirate sites for free viewing and download in HD. The series' leak has had a huge influence on the entertainment industry as a whole. Such instances jeopardise the financial feasibility of productions and call into question the originality and hard work of artists and content providers.

The Night Manager 2 Screening:

It was a star-studded night in Mumbai as some of Bollywood's greatest personalities attended the screening of The Night Manager's season 2. The show's stellar cast arrived for the big night dressed to the nines. Sobhita dressed up in a pink gown for the event. She also posed openly with her co-star Tillotama Shome, who dressed in a modest white gown for the screening. Anil Kapoor appeared for the screening, looking as youthful as ever in a black suit. Aditya Roy Kapur smiled broadly as he walked the screening's red carpet.

