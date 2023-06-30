Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Night Manager 2 LEAKED: Anil Kapoor, Sobhita, Aditya Roy Kapur's Disney+ Hotstar show is OUT for download

    The Night Manager Season 2: The show premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on June 29. The Hindi remake of the British series of the same name stars Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl.

    The Night Manager 2 LEAKED: Anil Kapoor, Sobhita, Aditya Roy Kapur's Disney+ Hotstar show is OUT for download RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 30, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

    Sandeep Modi developed and directed the Hindi-language version of John le Carré's novel The Night Manager, which The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia produced. Priyanka Ghose served as the second director. Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Tillotama Shome shocked the internet with their performance in the Hindi web series in February of this year. The creators opted to break the programme into two parts, released four months apart. 

    The second instalment was released on June 29 and received a great reception from the audience. Unfortunately for fans and the entertainment business, the critically praised series has become the latest victim of piracy.

    Also Read: The Night Manager 2 Reviews: Is Aditya Roy, Sobhita, Anil Kapoor's show worth your time?

    The Night Manager 2 was published amid high anticipation after season 1 left a lasting impact. Keeping up with the trend, the online series has received positive feedback from fans and reviewers. The series, however, was released on various pirate sites for free viewing and download in HD. The series' leak has had a huge influence on the entertainment industry as a whole. Such instances jeopardise the financial feasibility of productions and call into question the originality and hard work of artists and content providers.

    The Night Manager 2 Screening: 
    It was a star-studded night in Mumbai as some of Bollywood's greatest personalities attended the screening of The Night Manager's season 2. The show's stellar cast arrived for the big night dressed to the nines. Sobhita dressed up in a pink gown for the event. She also posed openly with her co-star Tillotama Shome, who dressed in a modest white gown for the screening. Anil Kapoor appeared for the screening, looking as youthful as ever in a black suit. Aditya Roy Kapur smiled broadly as he walked the screening's red carpet.

    Also Read: The Night Manager 2 screening: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and others amp up fashion element

    DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy.
     

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Nalla Nilavulla Rathri Review: Is Sandra Thomas, Jinu Joseph's latest film worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Nalla Nilavulla Rathri Review: Is Sandra Thomas, Jinu Joseph's latest film worth watching? Read THIS

    Squid Game 2 Actor Lee Jung-jae demanding of $1 million per episode from Netflix Check DETAIL here (MAH)

    Squid Game 2: Actor Lee Jung-jae demanding of $1 million per episode from Netflix? Check DETAIL here

    World Social Media Day: Kusha Kapila to Bhuvan Bam, how influencers stay relevant MSW

    World Social Media Day: Kusha Kapila to Bhuvan Bam, how influencers stay relevant

    Ananya Panday finally breaks silence on marriage plans with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur vma

    Ananya Panday finally breaks silence on marriage plans with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur

    Al Pacino Noor Alfallahs baby boy Birth certificate doing the rounds revealing details (MAH)

    Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah’s baby boy: Birth certificate doing the rounds revealing details

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai rains: Road traffic hit due to waterlogging, local trains slow down AJR

    Mumbai rains: Road traffic hit due to waterlogging, local trains slow down

    snooker Who was Majid Ali, Pakistan's top snooker player who ended his life with wood-cutting machine? osf

    Who was Majid Ali, Pakistan's top snooker player who ended his life with wood-cutting machine?

    US to sell MQ-9B drones at a price 27 percent lower than paid by other nations: Report

    US to sell MQ-9B drones to India at a price 27% lower than paid by other nations: Report

    Nalla Nilavulla Rathri Review: Is Sandra Thomas, Jinu Joseph's latest film worth watching? Read THIS RBA

    Nalla Nilavulla Rathri Review: Is Sandra Thomas, Jinu Joseph's latest film worth watching? Read THIS

    Heavy rain to continue in Kerala; IMD issues yellow alert anr

    Heavy rain likely in Kerala till July 3; IMD issues yellow alert in four districts

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon