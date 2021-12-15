  • Facebook
    Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere: Tom Holland stops interview as Zendaya enters; watch

    A gushing Tom Holland stopped his interview mid-way as his co-star and rumoured girlfriend, Zendaya, entered for the premiere of Marvel Studios’ much-awaited film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

    Spider Man No Way Home premiere Tom Holland stops interview as Zendaya enters watch
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 9:58 AM IST
    Barely 24-hours are left for Marvel Studios’ much-awaited film, Spider-an No Way Home to hit the Indian theatres on Friday, while the film will be released in the United States of America on Saturday. Ahead of its release, the film’s premiere was organised on Monday night (the US time) as the red carpet was laid for the stars to attend the premiere.

    The film’s lead, actor Tom Holland was giving an interview when he was stopped mid-way. As he was talking, the fans gathered started cheering louder. That is when Tom Holland released that the lady of the hour – Zendaya, had arrived.

    Upon her arrival, Tom Holland immediately quipped, “I think Zendaya just showed up”, interrupting his own interview mid-way. And as he turns around to watch Zendaya pose for the shutterbugs, Tom Holland could not stop gushing.

    Watch the video here:

    Tom Holland and Zendaya are rumoured to be dating each other. Early this year, pictures of the two actors hugging and kissing each other in a car had gone viral. Their viral pictures had added more fuel to the dating rumours, which since then, have not stopped yet. In fact, in this video when Tom Holland stops the video, it is evitable how enchanted he is by Zendaya’s presence in his life, quite literally.

    ALSO READ: Tom Holland, Zendaya have slammed people on their mentality; read to know why

    The two, recently, had also spoken about them often being judged for their height difference. While Zendaya is a couple of inches taller than Tom Holland, as the latter said in an interview, the two slammed those people, who often spoke of a couple’s height difference, calling on their mentality. Zendaya had gone on talking about her parents who too have a height difference, with her mother being taller than her father; rather, taller than everyone in the family.

    On the work front, Tom Holland and Zendaya will be seen playing the reel-life couple in their superhero film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. In this Marvel Studios’ film, Tom plays the ‘Spidey’ and ‘Peter Parker’, while Zendaya plays his girlfriend ‘may Jane’ aka ‘MJ’.

    This latest part of the Spider-Man series has been a lot in the news lately. The film will see a multi-verse of villains returning to the screen, but it has largely been in the news for the other two Spider-Mans – Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. There have been reports that claimed the two actors would return to the screen, however, it had been rejected by Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield themselves. 

    ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home’s ‘Spider Monday’ ticket sale crashes AMC and Fandango's websites

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2021, 9:58 AM IST
