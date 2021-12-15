  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and more, attend the premiere

    First Published Dec 15, 2021, 11:57 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The premiere show of Spider-Man: No Way Home was held on Monday night (US time). The event was a star-studded event attended by the whose-who of Hollywood ahead of the film’s release on December 17.

    Spider Man No Way Home: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and more, attend the premiere drb

    Come Friday, Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit the Indian theatres while the film will be released on December 17, Saturday, in the United States of America. This new Spider-Man film is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and of the Marvel Universe. Ahead of its release, the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home was held on Monday night and was attended by the crème-de-la-cream of Hollywood. Here are some of the pictures from the premiere night; take a look.
     

    Spider Man No Way Home: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and more, attend the premiere drb

    Tom Holland arrived at the event wearing a dark grey tuxedo. The actor is playing the superhero in the film which has been one of the most-anticipated films of the year 2021. The Marvel Studios’ film is directed by renowned filmmaker Jon Watts.

    Spider Man No Way Home: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and more, attend the premiere drb

    Spider-Man’s girlfriend, ‘Mary Jane’ wore a stunning nude dress to the premiere attend. Zendaya’s strappy dress with a plunging neckline and slit high up to her thigs, had beaded ‘spider webs’ designed on it. The dress, especially the beads work, was perfect for the occasion of the film’s exclusive premiere which was held in Los Angeles on December 13.

    Spider Man No Way Home: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and more, attend the premiere drb

    The two actors – Tom Holland and Zendaya, who are rumoured to be dating real life, posed for the cameras before the premiere started. In fact, when Tom Holland was giving a quick interview soon after arriving at The Regency Village Theatre, he mid-way stopped his interview upon Zendaya’s arrival. The ‘Peter Parker’ quickly turned his head and said that Zendaya has shown up, based on the loud cheer that the crow was making. Tom Holland appeared was gushing as his rumoured ladylove, with whom he was seen kissing early this year in a car, made a grand entry at the premiere.

    ALSO READ: SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME PREMIERE: TOM HOLLAND STOPS INTERVIEW AS ZENDAYA ENTERS; WATCH

    Spider Man No Way Home: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and more, attend the premiere drb

    Marisa Tomei also attended the premiere event of the film in Los Angeles. She was snapped with Jacob Batalon at The Regency Village Theatre.

    Spider Man No Way Home: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and more, attend the premiere drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home’s cast struck a pose for the shutterbugs. The premiere was attended by  Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

    ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home’s ‘Spider Monday’ ticket sale crashes AMC and Fandango's websites

    Spider Man No Way Home: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and more, attend the premiere drb

    Meanwhile, Telv Williams was spotted with a friend and cosplayer at the Spiderman: No Way Home Premiere at Event Cinemas Innaloo on December, in Perth, Australia.

    Spider Man No Way Home: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and more, attend the premiere drb

    The Cosplayers at the Spiderman: No Way Home Premiere event in Australia gave a photo-op for many celebrities who attended the premiere.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Spider Man No Way Home premiere Tom Holland stops interview as Zendaya enters watch

    Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere: Tom Holland stops interview as Zendaya enters; watch

    Radhe Shyam song Sanchari teaser Prabhas offers some major travel goals watch drb

    Radhe Shyam song ‘Sanchari’ teaser: Prabhas offers some major travel goals; watch

    Nick Jonas will return to The Voice Has Ariana Grande REPLACED him Here is what we know drb

    Nick Jonas will return to ‘The Voice’? Has Ariana Grande REPLACED him? Here is what we know

    Priyanka Chopra calls Keanu Reeves 'Hollywood's nicest guy', also talks about Matrix 4 RCB

    Priyanka Chopra calls Keanu Reeves 'Hollywood's nicest guy', also talks about Matrix 4

    All is not well with Mahesh Babu; superstar undergoes knee surgery in Spain (Read Details) RCB

    All is not well with Mahesh Babu? Superstar undergoes knee surgery in Spain (Read Details)

    Recent Stories

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 17: Manchester City drubs Leeds United 7-0; check out the records scripted-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 17: Manchester City drubs Leeds United 7-0; check out the records scripted

    Trouble mounting for ex-AIADMK minister P Thangamani as DVAC raids his residence, office; searches 60 places-dnm

    Trouble mounting for ex-AIADMK minister P Thangamani as DVAC raids his residence, office; searches 60 places

    Coronavirus India clocks 6,984 new COVID cases, recovery rate highest at 98.38%-dnm

    Coronavirus: India clocks 6,984 new COVID cases, recovery rate highest at 98.38%

    Delhi air quality remains in very poor category as people gasp for fresh air-dnm

    Delhi air quality remains in very poor category as people gasp for fresh air

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Amid speculations of rift with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to address media; here's all-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Amid speculations of rift with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to address media; here's all

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC Owen Coyle after OFC drub-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC’s Owen Coyle after OFC drub

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai ahead of CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai

    Video Icon
    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Video Icon
    US Air Force removes 27 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

    US Air Force removes 27 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

    Video Icon