Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and more, attend the premiere

The premiere show of Spider-Man: No Way Home was held on Monday night (US time). The event was a star-studded event attended by the whose-who of Hollywood ahead of the film’s release on December 17.

Come Friday, Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit the Indian theatres while the film will be released on December 17, Saturday, in the United States of America. This new Spider-Man film is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and of the Marvel Universe. Ahead of its release, the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home was held on Monday night and was attended by the crème-de-la-cream of Hollywood. Here are some of the pictures from the premiere night; take a look.



Tom Holland arrived at the event wearing a dark grey tuxedo. The actor is playing the superhero in the film which has been one of the most-anticipated films of the year 2021. The Marvel Studios’ film is directed by renowned filmmaker Jon Watts.

Spider-Man’s girlfriend, ‘Mary Jane’ wore a stunning nude dress to the premiere attend. Zendaya’s strappy dress with a plunging neckline and slit high up to her thigs, had beaded ‘spider webs’ designed on it. The dress, especially the beads work, was perfect for the occasion of the film’s exclusive premiere which was held in Los Angeles on December 13.

The two actors – Tom Holland and Zendaya, who are rumoured to be dating real life, posed for the cameras before the premiere started. In fact, when Tom Holland was giving a quick interview soon after arriving at The Regency Village Theatre, he mid-way stopped his interview upon Zendaya’s arrival. The ‘Peter Parker’ quickly turned his head and said that Zendaya has shown up, based on the loud cheer that the crow was making. Tom Holland appeared was gushing as his rumoured ladylove, with whom he was seen kissing early this year in a car, made a grand entry at the premiere. ALSO READ: SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME PREMIERE: TOM HOLLAND STOPS INTERVIEW AS ZENDAYA ENTERS; WATCH

Marisa Tomei also attended the premiere event of the film in Los Angeles. She was snapped with Jacob Batalon at The Regency Village Theatre.

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s cast struck a pose for the shutterbugs. The premiere was attended by Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home’s ‘Spider Monday’ ticket sale crashes AMC and Fandango's websites

Meanwhile, Telv Williams was spotted with a friend and cosplayer at the Spiderman: No Way Home Premiere at Event Cinemas Innaloo on December, in Perth, Australia.