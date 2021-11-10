  • Facebook
    Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland speaks about the big ‘return’; here is what said

    The recent alleged behind-the-scene leaks from the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home has got the fans excited? The reason, you ask? Well, it shows all three spidies – Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield shooting together. However, Holland has spoken about the return of Maguire and Garfield. To find out what did he say, continue reading.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 8:46 PM IST
    Ever since the rumours of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to be seen in Marvel Studios’ upcoming film ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, alongside Tom Holland, has been spreading, fans of the superhero figure have not been able to keep calm. The fans are not to be blamed for their excitement, after all, seeing all three heroes together, is worth all the anticipation. What added to this excitement was a set of leaked behind-the-scenes pictures that are said to be from the upcoming films wherein Holland, Maguire and Garfield can be seen together.

    While the BTS pictures may have allegedly confirmed the presence of all the three big actors in the film, Holland has spoken about the ‘return’, clearing any doubts. Holland, in a statement issued to the media, has denied the return of Maguire and Garfield. He insisted that the two actors are not coming back.

    ALSO READ: Spider-Man 3: Marvel Studio's Kevin Feige says ‘Keep expectations low’

    This is not the first time that Holland has denied Maguire and Garfield’ presence in the film. Earlier when the rumours regarding the two had started going out, Holland had rejected the rumours. This time too, he did the same, saying that even though people did not believe him the first time, they will eventually have to believe him at some point.

    Not just Holland but Garfield too has gone out saying he is not going to be a part of the film. Reacting upon it, Garfield has said that though he is not there in the film, there remains a slice of surprise element for the audiences.

    ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home to have several villains? Here is what we know so far

    In fact, Marvel Studios’ president, Kevin Feige had also reacted to the rumours. Feige asked fans of the superhero to not get their expectations too high, as they might get disappointed. Spider-Man: No Way Home will also be featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Jacob Batalon, Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina. The film is scheduled to release on December 17.

