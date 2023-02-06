Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spadikam: Mohanlal’s 1995 popular film to re-release in 4K Dolby Atmos on THIS date-watch trailer

    Malayalam movie Spadikam is one of the most popular Malayalam films of all time; directed by Bhadram was released in 1995. The makers have released the film’s trailer.

    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 6:27 PM IST

    Spadikam, one of Malayalam cinema's biggest successes and a watershed moment in actor Mohanlal's career, is returning to theatres. The picture, set to be released in theatres on February 9, has been retouched with technical brilliance in 4K Dolby Atmos. The new version has been updated to match modern technological requirements. The producers have published the trailer for the film.

    Spadikam is one of the most popular Malayalam films of all time, directed by Bhadram and released in 1995. The filmmaker promises that the film, which stars Mohanlal, Thilakan, Urvashi, and Spadikam George, would be remade in 4K visual and audio quality, with all the features of a new-age picture. Aside from the technological update, there is some exciting news for fans. According to reports, extra sequences have been shot and will be included in the theatrical edition.

    Here's the trailer for the remastered version of Spadikam.

    Spadikam is the story of Thomas Chacko, commonly known as Aadu Thoma, a gangster who has severed ties with his narcissistic father. Spadikam, one of the year's highest-grossing Malayalam films, received positive reviews and grossed more than Rs 8 crore at the box office. 

    The film won Best Film - Malayalam, Best Actor (Mohanlal), and Best Director at the Filmfare Awards South. Mohanlal was named Kerala State Film Award winner for Best Actor.

    The film was so famous that it was recreated in South India's languages. It gained a cult following. Aadu Thoma's character also became a pop culture phenomenon.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2023, 6:27 PM IST
