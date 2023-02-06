Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Shame on you,' - angry netizens slammed Akshay Kumar for 'walking on India's map'

    On Twitter, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is being trolled for "stepping on India's map" in his recent video. Akshay released a video to promote his North America Tour on Sunday. The clip outraged Twitter users, who chastised the actor for supposedly insulting the map. 

    Shame on you' angry netizens slammed Akshay Kumar for 'walking on India's map'
    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

    Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar released a video on Sunday to promote his upcoming North American tour. Along with the actor, the video starred Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, and Sonam Bajwa. The promotional video showed them strolling on top of a globe. The video sparked outrage on Twitter because viewers noticed a map of India under Akshay's feet.

    Sharing the clip, Akshay penned, "The Entertainers are all set to bring 100% shuddh desi entertainment to North America. Fasten your seat belts, we’re coming in March!" 

    Here's the clip that has been receiving backlash online:

    Reacting to it, a Twitter user wrote, "A Canadian actor is walking over Indian map and insulting Indians. How is this even acceptable? @akshaykumar you have to apologise to 150 crores Indians for this shameful act." Another commented, "Bhai thodi to respect kar liya karo hamare Bharat ki."

    Soon after, netizens began ridiculing Akshay for his video. Many even taunted him by dubbing him 'Canadian Kumar'. Here are some of the reactions:

    Akshay Kumar is constantly attacked for his citizenship by those who are unfamiliar. He put the record straight last year.

    "Just because I have a Canadian passport does not make me any less of an Indian. I am primarily Indian. I've lived here for nine years, ever since I received my passport. And I'm not going to delve into why, what happened, why my films weren't doing, blah blah blah," Kumar remarked at the Hindustan Time Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2022.
     

