Sourav Ganguly's love story: Know about his affair with Dona Ganguly, secret dates and family feud

Sourav Ganguly, lovingly called Dada, also known as the Prince of Kolkata, has made a place in all of our hearts, be it by being the first cricketer in his debut match to have scored a perfect century or through his captaincy of the Indian Cricket Team. There are talks of Ganguly's biopic to be in production soon. As per reports, the movie will revolve around the former Indian Captain's rise in cricket and focus on his 20s. The film will, thus, also show his love story with his wife, Dona Ganguly (nee Roy). Here are the details if you need to learn this filmy love story of stolen glances, secret dates, family feuds and eloping.

Childhood besties to lovers: Residing in the same neighbourhood of Kolkata, Sourav and Dona have known each other since childhood. When Sourav played football, he often took a detour to pass by Dona's house, hoping to see her.

Shuttlecocks, too, can blossom love: The infatuation was on both sides. And one incident of a badminton gaming session changed the dynamic of their relationship. Sourav Ganguly was playing with his friends when their shuttlecock landed in Roy's compound. Dona Roy found this as an excuse to go and speak to Sourav.

Dona and Sourav's first date at a Chinese restaurant : They had their first date at the Chinese restaurant Mandarin in Kolkata. Dona remembers being stunned when Sourav ate most of the food. She once said about the date, "How much can two people eat? He ate most of it! I thought he ate so much!"

Roy vs Ganguly: Dona and Sourav's love brewed in secrecy because their families had some old grudges against one another. Finally, when they learned about the couple, they refused to agree to the match.

Call to make history: Soon after their family incident, Sourav was called away by the Indian cricket team for his debut match for India at the Lord's Test Match in England. Rest is history, as Sourav created a historic century at his first-ever international game. After his return, he set his mind on getting married to Dona.

The secret wedding: After considering the best course of action in light of Sourav's newfound fame, they called the registrar at a close friend's house instead of going to a marriage registrar's office. They completed their wedding in a peaceful affair among a few friends.

Breaking the news to their families: Sourav and Dona kept it secret but finally mustered the courage to reveal the matter. The families, though angry initially, decided to settle their divide, and a formal wedding for the couple was agreed on February 1, 1997. The couple officially became one in the presence of their friends and families. They are currently in their 27th year of marriage.

