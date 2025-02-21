Sourav Ganguly biopic: 'Rajkummar Rao will play the role', says former Indian cricket captain

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly confirms that Rajkummar Rao will portray him in his much-anticipated biopic. While the film is set to take over a year to hit the screens, Ganguly’s legacy from leading India to the 2003 World Cup final to his tenure as BCCI president continues to inspire. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao gears up for his upcoming films, including Bhool Chuk Maaf and Maalik. 
 

Feb 21, 2025


Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly opened up about his biopic and shared that Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao will portray him in the film.
While speaking to the media, he said, "From what I've heard, Rajkummar Rao will play the role (the titular role)...but there are issues of dates...so it will take more than a year to hit the screens."

The former skipper played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India. The left-handed batsman scored 18,575 runs across all formats in his international career.The Prince of Kolkata later went on to become the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and later was appointed as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in October last year.

He had led India to 21 Test wins and the final of the 2003 World Cup. The southpaw also served in BCCI's technical committee and was also a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee along with Indian greats Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.Ganguly called time on his international career in 2008 and he ended up with more than 18,000 international runs.

Talking about Rajkummar Rao's work front, he will be seen in 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', also starring Wamiqa Gabbi. The makers recently unveiled the teaser of the film.

The teaser begins with RajKummar and Wamiqa's families fixing their wedding dates. Everything seems normal until the Haldi ceremony, where Rajkummar's character gets smeared with turmeric. But the next day, he realizes it's still the 29th, and the Haldi preparations are happening again. The day keeps repeating in a mysterious time loop, leading to confusion and laughter.

However, the highlight of the teaser was the use of the song 'Chor Bazaari' from Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Love Aaj Kal' (2009) in the background. Interestingly, Wamiqa Gabbi had a minor role in that film.

Directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf is presented by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios.
Apart from 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' RajKummar Rao also has 'Maalik' in his kitty. The film is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films. It will be released theatrically on June 20, 2025.


 

