    Sophie Turner posts and later deletes THIS cryptic photo amid her divorce from Joe Jonas

    The Game of Thrones actress is going through an ugly divorce from the Jonas Brothers singer, Joe Jonas, but she has stayed quiet about it. On the other hand, Sophie took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to offer a mysterious snapshot.

    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

    On Sunday (Oct 08) night, Sophie Turner took to Instagram for the first time since announcing her divorce from Joe Jonas to publish a mysterious post. However, she quickly removed the post. The Game of Thrones actress is going through a nasty divorce from the Jonas Brothers singer, but she has remained mum about it. On the other hand, Sophie took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to offer a mysterious snapshot. Sophie wore a bracelet with a message for everyone in the now-deleted shot.

    Sophie was wearing a bracelet with the word "fearless" on it in the shot. The bracelet looked to be a tribute to her pal Taylor Swift, who has a Fearless album. Sophie removed the message a few hours later. See her deleted photo below:

    Joe and Sophie published a joint statement last month declaring their split. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” their joint statement read.

    Following the announcement of their divorce, it was claimed that Taylor Swift had temporarily rented her Tribeca property to Sophie for her use. According to an informant, Sophie has already moved in and has been seen exploring the neighbourhood. Sophie has been seen visiting the house a couple of times recently.

    Sophie is focused on her life and her daughters, a source told Us Weekly a few weeks ago. "In that order, Sophie is focused on motherhood, co-parenting her daughters with Joe, and her work projects." "She didn't intend to be a single mum, but that's what happened, so she's making the best of it," one source added.

