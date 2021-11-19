Sophia Urista pees on a fan’s face during the concert; later apologises. Here is what happened

‘Brass Aginst’ lead singer Sophia Urista has apologized for the incident where she peed on a fan’s face. The band, on the other hand, has promised fans that no such incident will ever take place again at their show.

In a shocking incident, Sophia Urista, lead singer of the rock band ‘Brass Against’ peed on a fan’s face in a live concert that was held recently. The rocker has finally apologised for the unruly behaviour. In a post shared by Sophia Urista on her social media account, she wrote saying she is “not a shock artist”.

Ever since the incident, the band was being called out for Sphoie Urista’s behaviour. However, the band, in its defence, has said that nothing of this sort will ever repeat at their concert. Recently, a video went viral on social media wherein Sophie Urista was seen pulling her pants down and then peeing on a fan’s face. The fan was lying on the stage at the Rockville metal festival. The episode happened last week and was held at Daytona Beach in Florida.

The lead singer further wrote in her post about how she has always pushed her limits in music and on the stage. However, this time around, she said that she pushed the limits too far. Knowing that many of her fans were hurt by her action, Sophie Urista apologised to her fans. She said that she did not have the intention of hurting any of her fans.

While Sophia Urista said that she is not a shock artist and wants to put music first, her band, reacted to the incident saying that Sophia got carried away. They further said that were not expecting something like this occur while maintaining that no such act will take place again at the shows.

The ‘Brass Against’ singer is expected to perfume live on Monday at Saint Vitus, in New York’s Brooklyn. After apologising for the urinating incident on Thursday, Sophia Urista shared a promo for her upcoming show. Sophia Urista rose to fame after being telecasted in ‘The Voice a reality show where she participated in the year 2016.

Check out her post:



