Sonu Sood gives CPR to a man suffering cardiac arrest at Dubai airport, netizens praise actor

Winning the hearts of people and fans again, Sonu Sood administered CPR to a man who suffered a cardiac arrest at Dubai airport. This act of the star has won the hearts of netizens and people at the airport.

He spreads love, happiness, and joy wherever he goes. Sonu Sood is fondly known as the messiah of the poor and needy. Movie buffs have been charmed by Sonu Sood's presence onscreen. But ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, he has also won affection for his humanitarian efforts. Recently, while traveling back from Dubai, the actor was able to save the life of a fellow passenger.

It rarely happens that a celebrity saves the lives of people, but this scenario came true in case of enigmatic Bollywood star Sonu Sood. Undoubtedly, Sonu Sood is known as the messiah of poor and needy people.

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood slams a man to spit gutka in a viral video, says, 'Chal gutka phaink udhar' - WATCH

It so happened that a traveler at Dubai International Airport experienced a cardiac arrest at the immigration counter. Singh Is Kinng fame Bollywood icon Sonu Sood rushed in to save the man's life. Sonu, who was also at the airport when the incident happened, took notice and acted promptly.

According to media reports, the man suddenly stopped breathing and collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest at the airport. Sood jumped to the man's help and started CPR until the ambulance arrived. Soon after, the man woke up and got rushed to the nearby hospital. The man expressed a heartfelt gratitude to Sonu Sood for helping him overcome the dangerous situation.

People and airport staff also appreciated and praised Sood, who has appeared in numerous Indian films, for his quick thinking and helping an extremely sick passenger without thinking twice. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when the government shut down the country to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Sonu Sood made headlines for helping migrant workers and students by giving them money, food, a place to stay, and a way to get back to their homes.

Announcing the much-awaited actioner-thriller film Fateh earlier in December, Sonu had written, "Here you go! Welcoming 2022 with more action as we announce our next mission, #Fateh! Produced by @zeestudiosofficial and @shaktisagarprod @farhadsamji."

ALSO READ: ELLE India Graduates: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, and many more look stylish at the event

During one of the interviews, talking about this upcoming film and its subject, Sonu had said, "The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to participate in this project. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience."