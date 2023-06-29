Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja enjoy dinner date with Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Rhea Kapoor- Karan Boolani

With her husband Saif Ali Khan, children Taimur and Jeh, and other family members, Kareena Kapoor is having a wonderful summer blast in London. As per latest news, they went out to dine with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, and Karan Boolani and shared photos of their date on social media. Have a look!

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja were joined for dinner by Kareena Kapoor, who is vacationing in London with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jeh. They were accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani. Pictures from their supper at London's Mimi Mei Fair were uploaded by Sonam Kapoor. "With the crew Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor," wrote Sonam (Kareena will feature in Rhea Kapoor's film The Crew). Re-posting the picture, Kareena wrote, "With the best in our fav city." Kareena, Sonam, and Rhea, the three stars of Veere Di Wedding, posted snippets of their dinner date on Instagram. They shared joyful pictures of themselves with their husbands on their Instagram stories.

"What food...the best Chinese," wrote Kareena Kapoor sharing a picture from the London eatery. "We like our breakfasts to be colourful. Summer of 2023", Kareena Kapoor wrote in the caption of a photo she shared earlier this week with her family, including husband Saif Ali Khan, boys Taimur and Jeh. Janhvi, Sonam and Rhea's cousin, travelled to London with them over the weekend. Rhea wrote in the caption of a photo she posted of Sonam and Janhvi, "Sweet summer solstice at 7 pm. #londonbynight." In terms of her professional endeavours, Sonam will star in Shome Makhija's film Blind. JioCinema will host a direct OTT release of the movie. From July 7, 2023, it will be available for streaming on the platform.

Kareena will star in Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew', which also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. Kareena Kapoor revealed the project's details to news agency PTI last year and clarified that it is not a sequel to 'Veere Di Wedding' and that she is returning with Rhea Kapoor for a movie."I am doing a film with Rhea. It is not Veere 2 . It is a story about three women. It is going to be slightly different. It's a super cool and fun story," Kareena told PTI earlier.

