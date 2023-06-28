Aamir Khan raises curiosity after video of actor humming new song in recording studio goes viral

Actor Aamir Khan was spotted in a recording studio and the curiosity amongst his fans is off the charts. While there is no confirmation as to what Aamir Khan is up to or is he recording the song?

Recently renowned singer Sona Mohapatra took to her social media where singer/composer Ram Sampath is seen giving direction to Aamir Khan while he is in the recording studio. This video has gotten fans to wonder what’s cooking next for Aamir Khan. While fans are always eagerly awaiting to know what Aamir Khan is going to do next, in a recent story by Sona Mohapatra, fans were treated to a tantalizing glimpse of Aamir Khan in a recording studio, accompanied by the talented music composer, Ram Sampath.

Back in the day, Aamir Khan delivered a chartbuster ‘Aati Kya Khandala’ which he sung along Alka Yagnik for his film Ghulam. To date, ‘Aati Kya Khandala’ still echoes in the hearts of millions and his melodious collaboration with Alka Yagnik remains an all-time favourite. Aati Kya Khandala’ by Aamir Khan is one of the most loved songs. Fans have always rejoiced listening to Aamir Khan. While Aamir Khan has been missing in action for a while, this footage of Aamir Khan humming in a recording studio has fans go berserk. Stay tuned to witness know what's cooking next for Aamir Khan as he continues to serve the audience with his extraordinary talents.

Laal Singh Chaddha was Aamir Khan's most recent appearance on the big screen. After the film's box office flop, the actor took a break. But since then, he has been photographed at many events. Today's airport photo of the actor. He was observed walking around in black trousers, a neutral-colored tee and brown shoes. He recently astonished all of his followers by showing up at the Carry On Jatta 3 trailer releasing event. Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal play important parts in this movie. The Dangal actor's relationships with Gippy and other people were evident. Now, Gippy recently shared a behaviour of Aamir's that made him feel in awe of the celebrity in an interview with Lallantop.

