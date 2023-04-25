Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Solanki Roy quitting 'Gantchara'? Know actress's reason behind taking this sudden decision

    Rumours were doing the rounds that popular actress Solanki Roy would quit the' Gantchara' serial. Finally, the actress has broken the silence and has spoken up openly about the matter. Here's what she had to say.

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 5:03 PM IST

    Nothing lasts forever, wrote Solanki in her Instagram story on Saturday. The tour that I have been a part of for over a year is coming to an end.

    Fans and followers raised several questions after seeing this post. However, the majority knew that the post was about her quitting the' Gantchara' serial. More than a year has passed since the start of this serial, and Solanki has drawn much interest with her character Khari. As Khari, Solanki Roy is adored by everyone. This rumour of her not being part of the serial has been going about for a while in Tolipara. Finally, the actress spoke candidly about this subject.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Solanki Roy (@srbrishti.19)

    ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid Photos: Know about noted supermodel's net worth, family, relationships and more

    Solanki recently stated in an interview with a media house that she is taking a break from the serial 'Gantchara'. The track of his character will come to an end. The serial will carry on as usual. Only her character Khari, she claimed, would not be seen anymore. The remaining characters will stay the same. It is known that the serial version of the story will jump ahead in time by several years.

    She has decided not to sign any new projects for the time being. She will be busy promoting her upcoming film. Insiders and sources had anticipated Solanki Roy leaving Tollywood and settling elsewhere. Additionally, there have been rumours that he has issues with the Gantchara team. Many claim that he is quitting the series to take a new position.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Solanki Roy (@srbrishti.19)

    Solanki Roy opened up on these rumours and has negated such vague opinions. In the serial, her character, Khari, has taken care of every disaster that has befallen this family. Gaurav and her on-screen chemistry drew the audience in, making them hooked on to the story. However, the  plot is currently moving forward, and it is only due to the demands of the serial that Solanki is departing from the serial.

    ALSO READ: Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 first reactions: Critics hail Marvel fantasy adventure film as 'epic'

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 5:03 PM IST
