Bollywood warmly embraced the spirit of sibling love with open arms on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. From tying rakhis to sharing heartfelt promises, B-town celebs gave fans a sneak peek into their celebrations, making sure this festival feels extra special for everyone.

Soha Ali Khan joined in the festivities and shared pictures of her Rakhi celebrations with her brother, Saif Ali Khan. In one photo, Soha is seen tying a rakhi to Saif, looking radiant in a red floral kurti, while Saif sports a simple white kurta pajama. Another adorable picture shows Soha's little daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, tying a rakhi to her cousin, Ibrahim Ali Khan, after applying tilak to his forehead. Soha captioned the post, "To love and protect #happyrakshabandhan."





Ibrahim Ali Khan also marked the day with a touching message for his sister, Sara Ali Khan. Posting a series of photos together, he wrote, "Dear sister @saraalikhan95, I promise in this lifetime to always take care of you... Forever and ever your little bhai jaan. Love you the most, happy Rakhi. #strongertogether." Sara responded warmly, calling Ibrahim her strength "in more ways than you know."





Saba Pataudi also added to the family love as she shared throwback pictures featuring her brother Saif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha, Kunal Kemmu, Sara, and Ibrahim. Along with the pictures, Saba also added an adorable note expressing her prayers and support for her brother.

Take a look:





The celebrations were not just limited to the Pataudi family. Akshay Kumar also posted a sweet moment with his sister, Alka Bhatia. In the photo, Alka performs the aarti for her brother, who is seated in a dark grey shirt and black beanie. Akshay captioned the image, "Aankhein band hain, toh maa dikh rahi hai. Aur aankhein khol kar teri smile. Love you, Alka. Happy Rakhi."





Ranbir Kapoor also received a heartfelt wish from his sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who took to her Instagram stories to share Raksha Bandhan greetings. In one of them, Riddhima shared an unseen picture with her brother, showing the duo in traditional attire. "Happy Rakhi," she wrote.



Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who shares an endearing bond with his sisters, Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi, took to Instagram and penned a sweet note for them. He also shared a collage of pictures, featuring moments between the brother and his "six sisters."

"With six sisters, it means six times the drama, the chaos, the fights, and the banter, but also immeasurable love. Happy Raksha Bandhan," Arjun wrote on Instagram.





Shilpa Shetty shared a carousel of pictures with her sister, Shamita Shetty, and celebrated the bond of sisterhood on Raksha Bandhan. The actress wrote in her caption, "Tunki Munki - Sister Act. #HappyRakshabandhan #blessed #gratitude #siblinglove."





The festival was also celebrated with love and laughter by actor Anupam Kher.

Kher, who marks every day with his sister-in-law Reema Kher, took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share an adorable video. In the video, Reema is seen tying a rakhi on his wrist. Along with the video, Kher also added a note expressing his feelings about the tradition and shared some light-hearted moments from the celebration.

Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday's sister, Alanna, shared a heartwarming video with her brother from her wedding and wrote, "Happy Raksha Bandhan, little brother. Love you."





Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram handle and wished his sisters, Priya and Namrata, with an adorable message. "Priya and Anju, having you as my sisters is the biggest blessing life could give me. Thank you for filling my life with love and strength. Happy Raksha Bandhan," the actor shared.

Actress Bina Kak, who shares a special bond with Salman Khan and happens to be his "rakhi sister", shared old pictures with the 'Sultan' actor on Instagram along with an adorable note.

Her caption read, 'Since I am recovering from a broken ankle, I will miss you on Rakhi day, my dear Salman, my brother-like son... I pray for your happiness, long, healthy, and peaceful life ahead. Lots of love and blessings always, dear Salman @beingsalmankhan. (ANI)