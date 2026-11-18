From Sean Connery to Robert Pattinson, James Bond has evolved over six decades. The iconic franchise enters a new era under Amazon MGM Studios, promising a fresh chapter for the legendary British spy beginning as early as 2028.

Six Decades of 007: The Evolution of Cinema’s Most Iconic Secret Agent

For over six decades, James Bond has remained the gold standard of cinematic espionage. Since first ordering a vodka martini in 1962, the British Secret Service agent has constantly reinvented himself to match the mood of every era. From Cold War coolness to modern gritty realism, and now entering a bold new studio era, here is how 007 has evolved across the generations.

1. Sean Connery: (1962-1967, 1971)

When Scottish actor Sean Connery stepped onto the screen in Dr. No, he didn't just play James Bond, he invented the cinematic spy. Effortlessly suave, ruthless when necessary, and armed with dry wit, Connery established the iconic tropes that still define the franchise today. He starred in six official Eon Productions films before returning one last time for the unofficial 1983 entry, 'Never Say Never Again.'

2. George Lazenby: (1969)

Stepping into Connery's tuxedo was a tall order, and former Australian model George Lazenby only took the mission once. However, his sole outing in On Her Majesty's Secret Service gave audiences a rare glimpse of vulnerability, featuring a Bond who falls deeply in love and suffers a heartbreaking tragedy. Once overlooked, Lazenby's era is now widely praised by fans as one of the finest entries in the series.

3. Roger Moore: (1973-1985)

Holding the record for the longest official tenure with seven films, Roger Moore steered 007 into lighter, more adventurous territory. Trading Connery's brooding edge for a raised eyebrow, a sharp quip, and outrageous gadgets, Moore kept Bond thriving through the 1970s and 80s in crowd-pleasers like 'The Spy Who Loved Me' and 'Octopussy'.

4. Timothy Dalton: (1987-1989)

Before gritty reboots were trendy, Timothy Dalton stripped away the camp and returned to Ian Fleming’s original novels. Across 'The Living Daylights' and 'Licence to Kill', Dalton portrayed Bond as a serious, cold-blooded professional who treated espionage as a dangerous job rather than a glamorous game. Though brief, his two-film run laid the groundwork for the modern Bond we know today.

5. Pierce Brosnan: (1995-2002)

After a six-year hiatus, Pierce Brosnan revitalised the franchise for a new generation with GoldenEye. Brosnan effortlessly blended the best of his predecessors, combining Connery’s charm, Moore’s humour, and Dalton’s intensity, while leading 007 into the blockbuster action era of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

6. Daniel Craig: (2006-2021)

Daniel Craig shattered expectations when he took over in Casino Royale, introducing a bruised, emotionally complex, and visceral 007. For the first time, the films told a continuous, serialised story across five movies. Craig’s era broke box office records, helping push the Eon series past USD 7.8 billion worldwide (as per Deadline), and concluded with a historic, emotional farewell in No Time to Die.

7. The Next Era: Amazon MGM Studios and Robert Pattinson

The franchise is currently undergoing its biggest behind-the-scenes transformation since 1962. Following Amazon MGM Studios taking full creative control in early 2025, with acclaimed producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman tapped to lead the charge, Robert Pattinson has been announced as the next star to inherit the 007 codename, promising a fresh, intriguing chapter for cinema's most famous spy. And speaking of what lies ahead for 007, a new creative vision and a fresh leading man are set to usher in the next chapter of the iconic franchise. James Bond proves once again that while the faces, actors and eras may change, the mission never truly ends. Robert Pattinson's first James Bond movie does not have an exact release date yet, though, as per Deadline, it is expected to release in 2028 at the earliest. Other information about the supporting cast and the title of the movie has not been revealed yet by the studio.