Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma met Delhi CM Rekha Gupta before his 'Sitar for Mental Health' tour finale, discussing the promotion of Indian music. The successful 10-city tour blends classical ragas with wellness, drawing huge, star-studded crowds.

Acclaimed sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ahead of the much-anticipated finale of his landmark 'Sitar for Mental Health India Tour 2026' in the national capital. During the meeting, the two personalities engaged in a meaningful discussion on the resurgence of traditional Indian music formats and the growing demand for spiritually immersive live experiences. The dialogue aligned closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting India's cultural heritage on a global stage. In a symbolic exchange, the Chief Minister presented Sharma with a Lord Ram idol, while Sharma extended an invitation to the Sitar for Mental Health initiative. Notably, Sharma also met the Chief Minister of Jaipur, Bhajan Lal Sharma, during his performance in the Pink City.

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A Landmark Tour for Mental Wellness

Produced by Team Innovation and District by Zomato, the 10-city 'Sitar for Mental Health India Tour 2026' has rapidly become one of the most talked-about live music experiences in the country. Blending classical ragas with sound healing, mantra chanting and meditative storytelling, the tour has redefined live entertainment by placing mental wellness at its core and attracting a multi-generational audience.

The tour has witnessed remarkable attendance across cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Kolkata, drawing footfalls ranging between 10,000 and 20,000 attendees per show. The Delhi finale, scheduled for April 19, 2026, has been shifted from IG Stadium to DDA Ground, Sector-10, Dwarka, with over 20,000 attendees expected.

Star-Studded Attendance

The tour has attracted an impressive lineup of prominent attendees including Tara Sutaria, Mrunal Thakur, Deepika Padukone, Anju Bhavnani, Ritika Bhavnani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Nikhil Kamath, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Sayani Gupta, Zara Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jay Shah, Sanjana Ganesan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Sneha Reddy, among others.

Iconic Moments and Innovations

The tour has been marked by several standout moments. From the unveiling of SITARA - The Next Generation Electric Sitar to the iconic illumination of the Mumbai Sea Link to the presentation of a handcrafted 11,000 diamonds encrusted portrait by Vipool Jepiwala, alongside a tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosale.

Fusing Couture with Music

Known for his distinct sense of style, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has also seamlessly fused couture with music, curating striking on-stage looks in collaboration with leading design houses such as JADE, Anita Dongre, Tarun Tahiliani, Madhurya Creations, Shantanu & Nikhil, Jigar Mali, Dolly J, Mayyur Girotra, Rimple & Harpreet, Shantanu Goenka and Misho Studio.

As the Sitar for Mental Health India Tour 2026 culminates in Delhi, it stands as a powerful testament to the revival of India's classical roots, reimagined for modern audiences through innovation, mindfulness and community connection.