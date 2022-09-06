Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna's film will release on Netflix or Amazon Prime? Read details

The historical romance drama Sita Ramam was written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, and it has been praised as a modern-day classic love story.

It has turned out to be a successful endeavour at the box office. The recent romantic movie Sita Ramam, starring Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan, was released on August 5 to favourable reviews from viewers. Sita Ramam's popularity encouraged the producers to announce a Hindi theatrical release, which occurred on September 2.

After being praised for one of the finest love stories out this year, Sita Ramam's success led to the announcement. The producers have released yet another statement just a few days after the Hindi version opened in theatres.

Also Read: All is not well with Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi? Break-up rumours have already begun to surface

In a few days, Sita Ramam will make its OTT premiere. Sita Ramam's streaming rights have reportedly been purchased by Amazon Prime Video. According to reports, the movie will start streaming on the well-known platform on September 9. So, only a month after its August 5 theatrical release, the film is already prepared for OTT. However, the film's run in theatres has not yet concluded.

Sita Ramam, described as a modern classic love story, is a historical romance drama written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. In the film, a soldier corresponds with an unnamed woman via letters and develops feelings for her. Along with Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, and Tharun Bhascker.

Also Read: Did Rohit Verma reveal dark secrets of Bollywood? Here's what the designer claims

According to spectators, the chemistry between Dulquer and Mrunal was the movie's best aspect. The majority of viewers stated that they liked the initial encounter between their characters and that they had powerful performances in the movie's second half.