    Singham 3:Kareena Kapoor Khan to star in Rohit Shetty directorial? Here's what we know

    Singham 3 is the 5th movie of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe, which now has Kareena Kapoor Khan on board after Singham 2.

    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 8:10 PM IST

    Singham & its sequel Singham Returns has left a foot print in cinema, as the audience have poured their immense love & interest in those movies. In 2014, Kareena Kapoor Khan played a female lead role ‘Avni Kamat’, as a love interest of Ajay Devgan’s Character ‘Bajirao Singham’. Adding to the sequel, Rohit Shetty has recently shared ‘Mahurat Puja’ pictures of Singham 3, where other bollywood actors like Akshay kumar, Ranveer Singh were also present, along with Ajay Devgan.

     

    Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday shared a picture on instagram story captioned "Enroute Ramoji Filmcity Face....iykyk..okbye' which indicates that she too will be a part of this movie. Also, the actress was later spotted at the Mumbai airport in a casual look wearing blue - baggy jeans, simple black T - shirt with olive green jacket & cap along with some accessories like  gold bracelet, black - glasses & stylish boots.

     


    ALSO READ: Jaane Jaan: 5 reasons to watch Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Verma starrer mystery thriller

    Simultaneously Rohit Shetty, on earlier post, mentioned that ‘Singham, Singham returns, Simmba, Sooryavanshi…12 Years ago, when we made Singham, we never thought that it would turn into a Cop Universe! Today, we begin filming Singham Again… the 5th film in our cop franchisee. ISME HUM APNI JAAN LAGA DENGE! BAS AAPKE PYAAR AUR DUA KI ZAROORAT HAI!’

    ALSO READ: Singham Again: Ranveer Singh shares BTS of Rohit Shetty- Ajay Devgn cop film; seen in Simmba mode

     

