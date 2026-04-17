Singer D4vd (David Anthony Burke) was arrested by the LAPD in connection with the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Her body was found in the trunk of his impounded Tesla. He is being held without bail.

Singer D4vd has been arrested in connection with the death of teenage girl Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found in the trunk of an impounded Tesla linked to the singer last year, according to PEOPLE magazine.

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The Los Angeles Police Department announced on Thursday that the 21-year-old artist, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was taken into custody and is being held without bail. "The case will be presented to the District Attorney's office on Monday for filing consideration," the LAPD added.

According to PEOPLE, Burke was arrested in the Hollywood Hills on a probable cause warrant. Investigators also claimed he had not been cooperative during the probe.

Lawyers Maintain Singer's Innocence

His lawyers strongly denied the allegations and said he was only being detained on suspicion. In a statement, they said, "Let us be clear - the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death."

They further added, "There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David's innocence."

Investigation and Discovery of Body

According to PEOPLE, the arrest comes about "two months after the artist was named a target of a grand jury probe. Prosecutors said at the time that D4vd may be involved in the death of 14-year-old victim Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who may have been a victim of foul play."

The teenager's body was found on September 8, 2025, inside the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to the singer, one day after her 15th birthday, PEOPLE said. Police reached the lot after reports of a foul smell coming from the vehicle.

Authorities earlier told PEOPLE that the body may have been in the car for "several weeks" before it was discovered. However, the exact cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

Reports also said the vehicle had been left abandoned in the Hollywood Hills for nearly a month before it was towed away. Investigators are still trying to determine how the teenager and the singer may have been connected. The case remains under active investigation. (ANI)