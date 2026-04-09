Actor Simran Ahuja thanked PM Narendra Modi for the Women's Reservation Bill, calling it a 'new dawn' for women in India. She, along with other celebrities, praised the move to provide 33% reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

Simran Ahuja Thanks PM Modi

Actor Simran Ahuja has expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the plans to implement the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament. Speaking to ANI, Simran Ahuja shared, "We are truly overwhelmed and elated. Our gracious, humble thanks to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Along with being inspired and empowered, the amendments, which are for all the girls, ladies and women, are to excel in our endeavours. So thank you to our Prime Minister for giving us so many opportunities."

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She further described the move as the "dawn for all the girls and ladies who want to work for their families and their country." Ahuja voiced her support for women and their dreams.

Celebrities Welcome Transformative Bill

The Women's Reservation Bill, which proposes 33 per cent representation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, has been hailed by many celebrities as a transformative move toward gender equality in India's legislative processes. Stars like Shweta Tripathi, Priya Malik, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Dipika Chikhlia, Mukesh Rishi, and Himani Shivpuri weighed in on the same, expressing support for the bill.

PM Modi Stresses Need for Women's Reservation

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi higlighted that reservation for women in legislative bodies was the "need of the hour". He said that any delay in bringing this reservation will be "deeply unfortunate". "Reservation for women in legislative bodies is the need of the hour! This will make our democracy even more vibrant and participative. Any delay in bringing this reservation will be deeply unfortunate. Expressed my thoughts on the issue in this Op-Ed," PM Modi posted on X.

The PM's remarks come as the Union cabinet on Thursday approved a draft amendment bill to the Women's Reservation Act that will ensure its implementation in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The amendment bill guarantees 33 per cent reservation in legislative bodies to women. (ANI)