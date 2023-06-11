Sidhu Moose Wala's mother: "His name and fame would spread far and wide like the sarda’s fragrance"

Balkaur Singh and his mother Charan staged a sit-in inside the Punjab assembly building to demand justice for their dead son, who was killed on May 29, 2022, one day after the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government removed its security.

Their modest, two-room ancestral home was in the centre of the village, whereas the opulent haveli was on the outskirts. The haveli had only recently been constructed by Shubh, as Balkaur referred to his son. He had said, "A gift for my parents." Interior design was used in their new mansion. The roof was tall, and the rooms were roomy. The mattresses on the spacious, cosy beds were as plush as cotton bales. But nothing compared to Balkaur's rope-woven cot, which was covered with a flimsy bedsheet.

Above all else, he valued it. The family had only recently moved into their new home, less than four weeks prior. On May 3, Balkaur, Charan, and Shubhdeep (Sidhu Moosewala) had entered their house following an Akhand route of the Guru Granth Sahib. The haveli, which was only 300 metres from the Mansa-Barnala highway, was a far cry from the modest home that Balkaur and Charan and their son had shared near the village pond.

Sidhu looked up to his father, whilst Balkaur adored his son.

One of the singer's most contentious songs was inspired by his father's love and support, which meant a lot to him. He has drawn controversy and criticism for his songs' promotion of gun culture and violence.

Moosewala sang:

‘Bhavein aukhi hoyi ... educate milugi.’

No matter the crowd of critics

No matter how harsh and hurtful their words

Remember, just remember one thing, my son

Your father is proud of you

Mistaken are those who think you have fallen

Get up, my ox-like son

Keep telling the truth through your songs

The educated audience in the future will understand you.

Moose Wala's mother: "He may be Sidhu Moosewala to the outside world, but Gaggu will always be his nickname to me. When I first held him, I referred to him as that," recalled Charan Kaur. "His voice was very lovely. Everyone who heard him talk and sing compared him to the forgotten melons that once grew in great abundance in Moosa, even though a child's voice would always sound delicious to its mother. They assured me that his fame would spread like the scent of the sarda far and wide.

Sarda was once a common crop grown by the Moosa villager's. Both locally and as far away as Delhi and Mumbai, these were highly popular and in high demand.

The vocalist had always been greatly influenced by Charan. Moosewala had happy childhood recollections of oiling and brushing his hair while his mother sang the Gurbani. "Even now, my mother combs my hair before a big show," remarked Moosewala in an interview with Punjabi actress and TV host Sonam Bajwa. Every mother and son have this link, or at least they ought to.

On May 14, Moosewala released the song Dear Mama in honour of his mother's birthday. His love and admiration are clear in every syllable of the song. The song showcased the man's sensitive side; otherwise, his public character was one of unrestrained machismo. In the song, Moosewala raps on how, while sometimes he can be hot-tempered and blazing like the sun, he can sometimes be quiet and calm like the dawn. He also resembles his mother at those times. In addition, he admits that, like his father, he experiences moments of world-blaming rage before his calmer, more forgiving side takes over. Kade suraj wangu... tere warga aa, he sings.

Sometimes I burn like the sun

At other times I am at peace

Like the dawn

Mother, I always feel

I am just like you

Sometimes like my father

I feel angry at the world

But then, every time, like you

I, too, feel pity for the world

Some say my face is like this

Some say my face is like that

But my face is just like yours

Mother, I always feel

I am just like you

