Sidharth Malhotra shared an adorable 'girl dad' selfie with a hairclip, which went viral. He and Kiara Advani welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, last year. The couple recently made a stunning appearance at the NMACC anniversary celebrations.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is melting hearts online, dropping an endearing glimpse of himself as a newbie father. The actor's latest social media post has fans swooning, with him effortlessly channelling the "girl dad" energy.

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Equally warm and playful, Sidharth shared a selfie, flaunting a cute hairclip tied in his hair. "Tell me you're a girl dad without telling me you're a girl dad," he wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram The post went viral instantly, with fans adoring the actor's soft side. Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder commented, "Cutest."

Sidharth and Kiara's Journey into Parenthood

In July last year, Sidharth and Kiara became three from two as they were blessed with a baby girl. They named her Saraayah. Announcing the birth of their daughter, the couple, via a joint post on Instagram, posted, "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA & SIDHARTH."S

Sidharth and Kiara have not yet disclosed the face of their baby, Saraayah. However, the two don't shy away from being publicly open about their love for their child. On New Year's Eve, Kiara shared how in 2025, her "heart expanded in ways I couldn't imagine, a year of firsts, of learning, of becoming, of evolution and sweetest blessings."

Couple Goals at NMACC Anniversary

The couple recently attended the third anniversary celebrations of NMACC in Mumbai, delighting with their stunning appearances. From sharing smiles to holding each other's hands, Sidharth and Kiara looked effortlessly charming, radiating elegance as they flaunted their ethnic ensembles. View this post on Instagram

Kiara looked stunning in a House of Masaba pink and green saree, Sidharth looked dapper in an Anamika Khanna's white outfit with abstract art. However, it's the caption that made their post more eye-catching. "Date night," the couple wrote. (ANI)