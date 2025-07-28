Sidharth Malhotra visited Siddhivinayak Temple with his mother to seek blessings for his newborn daughter, days after he and Kiara Advani welcomed their baby girl.

Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra on Sunday evening paid a sacred visit to Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek Lord Bappa's blessings for his newborn daughter.

Sidharth was accompanied by his mother.



Sidharth and Kiara Advani were blessed with a daughter earlier this month.

Announcing the good news, Sidharth and Kiara, in an adorable social media post on July 16, wrote, "Our hearts are full, and our world is forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl."

The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. Their love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama 'Shershaah'. Kiara publicly revealed her baby bump for the first time at the 2025 Met Gala.

After the birth of their baby girl, the new parents in the town also made a heartfelt appeal to paps and media, urging them to respect their daughter's privacy.

In an Instagram post, they wrote, "We're so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, No Photos Please, Only Blessings! Thank you for your support. Love, Kiara & Sidharth." (ANI)