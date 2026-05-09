Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia launched 'The Legend of Vvan' comic at Mumbai Comic Con with Ektaa Kapoor. The comic's launch precedes their film 'Vvan', a folklore-driven thriller, which is set to release on August 28, 2026.

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia on Saturday stepped out in the city here for the launch of 'The Legend of Vvan' comic at Mumbai Comic Con. Ektaa R Kapoor and Arunabh Kumar were also present at the event.

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Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Vvan' release date

The launch of the comic comes ahead of the release of Sidharth and Tamannaah's film 'Vvan'. The film will debut in theatres on August 28. While sharing the release date, Taran Adarsh, a month ago, wrote, "Ektaa R Kapoor-TVF join forces: Sidharth Malhotra - Tamannaah Bhatia starrer 'Vvan' release date locked. 28 Aug 2026 [#RakshaBandhan] is the release date of #Vvan, a folklore-driven thriller."

About the folklore-driven thriller

According to a press release shared by the makers, 'Vvan' is set in the deep forests of Central India and is described as a mix of ancient legends, hidden temples, and adventure. It has been shot in real forest locations.

Earlier, a BTS picture from the sets of Vvan was shared by the makers, which gave fans a sneak peek into the cute chemistry between Sidharth and Tamannaah. In the image, Tamannaah can be seen blushing while sitting on a scooter, as Sidharth looks at her affectionately. The film is directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, and produced by Ekta Kapoor. It is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with The Viral Fever (TVF).