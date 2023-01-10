Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidharth Malhotra Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu trailer out, fans are 'just speechless'

    After a lot of waiting and anticipation by the fans, the highly-awaited trailer of the patriotic actioner-espionage thriller Mission Majnu is out now. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film will be released digitally on Netflix by January 20, 2023.

    Sidharth Malhotra Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu trailer out now, fans are 'just speechless' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 9:01 AM IST

    Ardent fanatics waiting to witness the Shershaah Sidharth Malhotra's magic on digital screens, here is some exciting news for them. After teasing fans, the makers ended the anticipation and launched the highly-awaited action-espionage thriller Mission Majnu's trailer.

    While 2022 was a mellow year for Bollywood, we also saw that many big movies with A-lister stars did not work well at the box office. This list of flop films also includes Sidharth Malhotra -  Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God. The film was a godly comic caper and family entertainer with a strong message. But, because of a flat and lazy storyline with acting talent not being used to the maximum potential on the screens and also zero comic punchlines and dialogues, the film tanked miserably at the box office. Even Sidharth Malhotra's star power and charisma failed to attract Indian audiences and fans to the theatres.  After this movie, ardent fans wanted to see Sidharth doing a multi-layered and nuanced performance-oriented role in films. And finally, their wish came true with Mission Majnu. Makers have launched the trailer of Mission Majnu. 

    ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: A look at Bollywood superstar's net worth

    The trailer shows glimpses of the intelligent and cunning detective Amandeep Singh, who gets appointed as an undercover RAW agent by a senior Indian officer. Amandeep is a die-hard Indian who fakes marrying a Pakistani girl (Rashmika Mandanna). He does this to not get into the suspicious eyes of the terrorists who are planning to do a bomb blast in India. He maintains his cover while in Pakistan, where he dons a different identity as a tailor who is married and happy with his wife. In the midst of the trailer, fans also see the power-packed glimpses of Amandeep going on top of trains and inside the terrorist facility boot camp to locate their planning and bombs without caring about his life. Sidharth Malhotra is performing high-octane action sequences in the trailer that only gives a teaser of an adrenaline-filled ride for netizens and fans. Overall, the trailer has given only bits of the story and still piqued curiosity and buzz around the movie.

    The trailer has got countless rave reviews and excited reactions from fans on Twitter.

    "This is not only a trailer but volcano..just speechless after seeing it," said a fan. "Hollywood kinda vibe is getting from this trailer...you need to see this," a fan added. "Dialogues are looking so impactful Mann.. can't wait to witness it," adds a fan. "This one is feel good trailer with so much grace and positivity," a social media user raved. "This scene gives a really patriotic feeling! BHARAT MATA KI JAI," said another fan.

    ALSO READ: Marvel's awaited 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania' new poster out; fans say, 'Nailing it with this poster'

    Trailer

    The official trailer of Mission Majnu is out now. You can also watch it here. The film releases on Netflix on January 20, 2023.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2023, 9:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Marvel's awaited 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania' new poster out; fans say, 'Nailing it with this poster' vma

    Marvel's awaited 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania' new poster out; fans say, 'Nailing it with this poster'

    Want to be fit like Hrithik Roshan? Follow these fitness and diet plan to build body like the actor RBA

    Want to be fit like Hrithik Roshan? Follow these fitness and diet plan to build body like the actor

    Picture of the day: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's vacay picture goes VIRAL; Vamika looks adorable RBA

    Picture of the day: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's vacay picture goes VIRAL; Vamika looks adorable

    Urfi Javed slams Islamic scholars for not condemning Taliban's ban on women education - READ vma

    Urfi Javed slams Islamic scholars for not condemning Taliban's ban on women education - READ

    The Night Manager: Makers unveil first gritty poster of the Anil Kapoor-starrer web series vma

    The Night Manager: Makers unveil first gritty poster of the Anil Kapoor-starrer web series

    Recent Stories

    Historic UK rocket mission fails to reach orbit due to 'anomaly'

    Historic UK rocket mission fails to reach orbit due to 'anomaly'

    IND vs SL 2022-23, Guwahati/1st ODI preview: Team India aiming for top start against Sri Lanka as Jasprit Bumrah return delayed-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st ODI: Team India aiming for top start as Jasprit Bumrah's return delayed

    Marvel's awaited 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania' new poster out; fans say, 'Nailing it with this poster' vma

    Marvel's awaited 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania' new poster out; fans say, 'Nailing it with this poster'

    Want to be fit like Hrithik Roshan? Follow these fitness and diet plan to build body like the actor RBA

    Want to be fit like Hrithik Roshan? Follow these fitness and diet plan to build body like the actor

    Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: A look at Bollywood superstar's net worth vma

    Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: A look at Bollywood superstar's net worth

    Recent Videos

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Siddaramaiah confirms he will contest Karnataka assembly election from Kolar

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Rajkot/3rd T20I: My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd T20I: 'My life becomes very easy when experienced players are there' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Video Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets

    Playing on the front foot: Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav hits the cricket nets (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon