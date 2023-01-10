Sidharth Malhotra Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu trailer out, fans are 'just speechless'

After a lot of waiting and anticipation by the fans, the highly-awaited trailer of the patriotic actioner-espionage thriller Mission Majnu is out now. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film will be released digitally on Netflix by January 20, 2023.

Ardent fanatics waiting to witness the Shershaah Sidharth Malhotra's magic on digital screens, here is some exciting news for them. After teasing fans, the makers ended the anticipation and launched the highly-awaited action-espionage thriller Mission Majnu's trailer.

While 2022 was a mellow year for Bollywood, we also saw that many big movies with A-lister stars did not work well at the box office. This list of flop films also includes Sidharth Malhotra - Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God. The film was a godly comic caper and family entertainer with a strong message. But, because of a flat and lazy storyline with acting talent not being used to the maximum potential on the screens and also zero comic punchlines and dialogues, the film tanked miserably at the box office. Even Sidharth Malhotra's star power and charisma failed to attract Indian audiences and fans to the theatres. After this movie, ardent fans wanted to see Sidharth doing a multi-layered and nuanced performance-oriented role in films. And finally, their wish came true with Mission Majnu. Makers have launched the trailer of Mission Majnu.

The trailer shows glimpses of the intelligent and cunning detective Amandeep Singh, who gets appointed as an undercover RAW agent by a senior Indian officer. Amandeep is a die-hard Indian who fakes marrying a Pakistani girl (Rashmika Mandanna). He does this to not get into the suspicious eyes of the terrorists who are planning to do a bomb blast in India. He maintains his cover while in Pakistan, where he dons a different identity as a tailor who is married and happy with his wife. In the midst of the trailer, fans also see the power-packed glimpses of Amandeep going on top of trains and inside the terrorist facility boot camp to locate their planning and bombs without caring about his life. Sidharth Malhotra is performing high-octane action sequences in the trailer that only gives a teaser of an adrenaline-filled ride for netizens and fans. Overall, the trailer has given only bits of the story and still piqued curiosity and buzz around the movie.

The trailer has got countless rave reviews and excited reactions from fans on Twitter.

"This is not only a trailer but volcano..just speechless after seeing it," said a fan. "Hollywood kinda vibe is getting from this trailer...you need to see this," a fan added. "Dialogues are looking so impactful Mann.. can't wait to witness it," adds a fan. "This one is feel good trailer with so much grace and positivity," a social media user raved. "This scene gives a really patriotic feeling! BHARAT MATA KI JAI," said another fan.

The official trailer of Mission Majnu is out now. You can also watch it here. The film releases on Netflix on January 20, 2023.