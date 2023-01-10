Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: A look at Bollywood superstar's net worth

    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Best known for his finesse in acting with finest performances in iconic films like Jodhaa Akbar and Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara, it is the greek god of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan's birthday today. As the star turns 49, we look at his net worth within his illustrious career.

    Image: Hrithik Roshan / Instagram

    It is an exciting time ahead for the globally loved Bollywood star. All set to surprise the audiences and fans with the most-anticipated actioner-thriller, Fighter with the Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, is the iconic Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan's birthday today. As the star turns 49, it is undoubtedly true that the star is a global icon, entrepreneur, and fitness icon for countless fans globally.

    Hrithik Roshan has given phenomenal performances in films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jodhaa Akbar, Bang Bang, Kaabil, Super 30, War, Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara, Agneepath, Koi Mil Gaya, Lakshya, Guzaarish, Krrish, Krrish 2, Dhoom 2, Mission Kashmir, Fiza, Yaadein, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Mein Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, and so on. We look at the actor's net worth in 2023.

    Image: Hrithik Roshan / Instagram

    As of January 2023, War fame Hrithik Roshan's net worth is $375 million. In Indian rupees, it is around Rs 3101 crores. He is working as an actor in the Bollywood film industry for more than two decades. Over the recent years, the actor has become really selective in the kind of roles and films he wants to do.

    Image: Hrithik Roshan / Instagram

    Hrithik charges more than 22 crores for each film that he signs. He owns several restaurants (Fat Burger chain) in New Delhi. Hrithik Roshan's average movie remuneration is Rs 45 crores. He charges approximately Rs 8 crores for brand endorsements and has done personal investments worth Rs 1250 crores. Hrithik Roshan's monthly income is more than 20 crores. His yearly income accounts for more than Rs 260 crores.

    Image: Hrithik Roshan / Instagram

    Hrithik is the brand ambassador of a top-selling perfume named, With love from Hrithik, which is taking over the market very rapidly. He has also launched his casual clothing line, HRx. HRx is slowly becoming a staple and must-have comfortable brand that blends fashion and comfort for the youth. To top it all, his brand of vodka, Pure wonderoshan – India, is a market leader in top quality Vodka. Hrithik alone accounts for properties worth Rs. 1500 crores.

    Image: Hrithik Roshan / Instagram

    Hrithik owns multiple house properties in posh localities of Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. His home in Mumbai has a market value of 84 Crores INR. Hrithik is crazy for cars and has a luxury car Porsche, priced at Rs 1.22 crores. Rolls Royce Ghost series at Rs 5.32 crores, Mercedes Benz S Class at Rs 2.78 crores, Mercedes V-Class at Rs 1.46 crores, Ferrari 360 Modena at Rs 4 crores and, Porsche Cayenne Turbo at Rs 2 crores are some the luxurious cars that he owns.

    The actor Hrithik Roshan recently invested in two affluent apartments on the Juhu-Versova Link Road in Mumbai. Hrithik, who has been waiting for a very long time for the mansion of his dreams, has recently purchased two apartments in his name for a total of 97.50 crore rupees. The space used by these two apartments, located on the Juhu-Versova Link Road, totals 38,000 square feet. Both the global superstar's apartments are on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of the building in Juhu. Between apartments is an open roof space that equals to 6,500 square feet. Mannat is the name of the structure in question.

