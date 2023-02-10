Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding video OUT: Bride dances her way to groom; watch fairytale SHAADI

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared their wedding video on social media a few moments back, and it is stunning. Their wedding looked like something out of a storybook.

Congratulations to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on their marriage! On the sets of Shershaah, Bollywood's IT couple fell in love and have managed to keep their romance a secret ever since. Sidharth and Kiara married on February 7th at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

The couple had a large Indian wedding with relatives and close friends from the industry in attendance. Following their wedding, the pair made their first appearance at Jaisalmer airport on Wednesday, flying to Sidharth's Delhi home.

The couple posted their wedding video on social media today, which is absolutely stunning. Sidharth and Kiara's wedding looked like something out of a storybook.

On Friday afternoon, Kiara and Sidharth released their wedding video. The video is nothing short of a fantasy. The pair is stunning in every way. Kiara's brothers escort her down the aisle under the phoolon ki chaadar in the beginning of the video. While she dances her way to her true love, Sidharth. Their endearing banter has stolen our hearts!

Sidharth and Kiara seal the deal with a sweet kiss after exchanging varmalas. Their wedding video is really captivating. The video was uploaded with the caption "7.02.2023."

Kiara Advani's wedding post with Sidharth Malhotra has now become India's most-liked Instagram post. This outnumbers the number of "likes" on Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif's wedding photos.

For many days now, Sidharth, Kiara, and their wedding-related hashtags and phrases have been trending on social media platforms such as Twitter, Google, YouTube, and Instagram. Every other brand's social media page has sought to squeeze in their marketing message with their photographs and the phrase they used for them — "humaari permanent booking ho gayi hai".