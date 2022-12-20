Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: Shershah actor drops a major hint

    Wedding rumours regarding Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been around for some time, and the former appears to have thrown a clue about it.
     

    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 9:44 AM IST

    Wedding rumours about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been around for quite some time. However, the former has now looked to provide a key indication concerning the same. 

    Sidharth is currently promoting his upcoming film Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. During one of the promotional events, RJ Supriya from Radio Fever FM asked the Shershah actor to dispel one rumour, to which Sidharth said, "That I am getting married this year." Netizens need clarification as to whether he confirmed his nuptials with his Shershah co-star.

    It was previously reported that the couple is exploring wedding sites and will marry in 2023. According to reports, they will tie the knot in a resort near Chandigarh. Kiara was recently seen visiting Sidharth Malhotra's residence amid these rumours. The paparazzi caught her on her way to his Bandra home to spend the day with him.

    Although the couple is yet to address the rumours of their wedding, it is reported that they may be getting married in January 2023. According to a recent India Today story, Sidharth and Kiara have already begun planning their wedding guest list. Several celebrities and filmmakers from the business are allegedly attending their much-awaited wedding.

    According to the news site, Karan Johar's name has been finalised. Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Jackky Bhagnani, and his ladylove Rakul Preet Singh are all expected to be invited.

    Meanwhile, Kiara Advani was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She will soon be seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan and RC15 with Ram Charan. The term "electronic commerce" refers to the sale of electronic goods. The film will be available on demand on January 20, 2023. He is also working on Yodha.

