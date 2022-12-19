Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani SEXY pictures: Actress' never-seen-before avatar for Yodha

    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 3:54 PM IST

    Prepare to watch Disha Patani in a never-before-seen Yodha avatar; learn about her rigorous workout regimen!

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani is gearing up for one of the most exciting movies of her career. She is all set and steadfast to be seen in Yodha as an action heroine, and the audience can not wait to watch how Disha Patani pulls off a role as new as this.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While the actress is all set to pack a punch on screens to the foe, she has worked really hard to get the required physique for her upcoming action film. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Yodha, starring Siddarth Malhotra next to Disha Patani is a high-octane actioner, no wonder why the film requires a strongly built physique.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    And Disha Patani, being one of the fitness enthusiasts from Bollywood, sounds like a perfect catch when it comes to actioners like these. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    We have always seen the actress going all out while working out or practising kickboxing; now, it will be exciting to see her in a completely new avatar. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress often posts about her hardcore fitness on social media and is often seen doing several workout regimes to stay fit. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Similarly for Yodha, she has gone a scale higher in terms of her hardcore work out and that can be seen in her latest uploads. Off lately, Disha has been making sure she goes out of her way to maintain her diet and workout. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Especially when it is a major requirement of a film, while we have seen Disha in several different roles, this is for the first time we see her as an action heroine.  
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, apart from Yodha with Siddharth Malhotra, the actress will also be seen in Suriya 42 along with Superstar Suriya.

    After winning the title of Top Global Asian Celebrities for 2022 #NTRForOscars begins trending

    Oppenheimer Trailer: Cillian Murphy starrer film gives glimpses of a riveting atomic bomb thriller - READ ON

    Argentina Wins FIFA 2022 World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan to Mohanlal to Dhanush celebrate Messi's win

    FIFA World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan thanks Argentina's Messi; here's what he has written

    Deepika Padukone creates history at Qatar World Cup 2022; becomes first Indian to unveil coveted trophy

