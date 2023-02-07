Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding Update: Awaited details of couple's sangeet ceremony divulged

    One of the most loved and adorable couples in B-town, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding is only a few hours away and fans' excitement is at an all-time high to witness their wedding pictures and videos.

    First Published Feb 7, 2023, 9:00 AM IST

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot today, Feb 7, in the evening. The excitement of the fans has reached its peak. The bride-to-be and the groom-to-be have already reached wedding venue at the Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer, where their wedding is about to take place today in the evening. In fact, both their families and closest friends from Bollywood have also reached Suryagarh Palace.

    Reportedly, Sid and Kiara's much-awaited Sangeet ceremony happened on Feb 6 at night. Well, the latest reports divulged the details of the Sangeet ceremony that the ardent #SidKiara fans want to know all details of.

    ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding Update: After Mehendi, chooda ceremony, phone policy revealed

    According to a report by a leading Indian television news portal, the bride-to-be and Bollywood starlet Kiara Advani family prepared a heartwarming performance for the gorgeous bride-to-be. The news report also elucidated that they danced to a mix of songs that ranged from Gori Nal to Rangisari. In fact, the function began with English songs before the music turned to Bollywood numbers.

    Romantic and iconic Bollywood songs like Ranjha, Man Bharraya, Kabhi Tumhe, Tera Ban Jaunga, Say Na Say Na, followed by Mehendi Lagake Rakhna, Sajan Ji and Patiala Peg got played in their sangeet night. Indeed, it must be a night to remember. The fans can not wait to see the pictures of their wedding ceremony.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    The much-awaited wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will take place today, Feb 7, in the evening at the Suryagarh Hotel. The entire palace is already lit up with breathtaking lights and decked up in red ahead of their wedding.

    Besides, their wedding venue is overflowing with oomph and glamour as the guests have started reaching for the wedding, which will take place today in the evening, followed by a reception at night.

    ALSO READ: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to move into Rs 70 crore beach-facing bungalow in Juhu? Here's what we know

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2023, 9:00 AM IST
