Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding Update: After Mehendi, chooda ceremony, phone policy revealed

February 5, was nothing less than an enchanting soiree and gala for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, the soon-to-be wedded Bollywood couple, who spent enough time with their family.

A day before their big lavish wedding ceremony, which takes place today, Feb 7, in the evening, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara's much-awaited Mehendi ceremony took place at the Suryagarh Palace hotel. A leading entertainment portal revealed that the bride-to-be Kiara's chooda ceremony happened during the Mehendi ceremony amidst their bunch of close family and friends.

February 5, was a day full of fun, making new memories, and spending quality time for both the bride and groom, Kiara and Sidharth, who made the most of it by dancing and making precious moments with their family at a private party.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to move into Rs 70 crore beach-facing bungalow in Juhu? Here's what we know

A source in his quote to the leading entertainment portal revealed that all the events and pre-wedding ceremonies happened in the presence of some of their immediate family and closest friends like Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ambanis and others.

Even the team members and crew have been asked to be off the phone during the preps and are not allowed to participate in any wedding event. A strict no-phone policy followed in Sidharth and Kiara pre-wedding rituals. Just like Katrina and Vicky, who also chose this policy during their dreamy wedding. It is becoming common for Bollywood celebs to have a no-phone policy during their wedding rituals.

The much-awaited wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will take place today, February 7, in the evening at the Suryagarh Hotel. The entire palace is already lit up with breathtaking lights and decked up in red ahead of their wedding.

Besides, their wedding venue is overflowing with oomph and glamour as the guests have started reaching for the wedding, which will take place today in the evening, followed by a reception at night.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn, Tabu join Neeraj Pandey directorial 'Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha'; know the details