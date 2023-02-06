Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to move into Rs 70 crore beach-facing bungalow in Juhu? Here's what we know

    Ahead of the wedding, recent reports state that the soon-to-be wedded real-life bollywood couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, would be moving into a plush beach-facing sea-facing bungalow at Juhu.

    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 6:22 PM IST

    All eyes are on the wedding of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. It seems that the Yoddha actor is now house-hunting as well. Sidharth Malhotra lives in a lavish bachelor pad in Pali Hill, Bandra. In fact, he lives close to Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence. The actor wants to move into a bungalow in Juhu which offers unrestricted views of the Arabian Sea. 

    Sidharth has his eyes on a plush sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 70 crores in Juhu. The actor's current home is quite luxurious and got designed by global icon Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan. Sidharth Malhotra wants to buy a sprawling Juhu bungalow for his wife, Kiara Advani.

    According to reports in a leading Indian entertainment tabloid, he is keen to buy that one lavish bungalow but is shortlisting other properties too. Post-marriage, Kiara Advani will move into his Pali Hill home. Sidharth Malhotra apparently charges Rs 7 crore per movie. But we feel it is much higher than this.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Plus, he is the face of many brands. His endorsements fetch him around Rs 60 lakh to Rs one crore. Sidharth Malhotra's father worked in the Merchant Navy as a captain. Kiara Advani's father, Jagdeep Advani, is a prominent businessman. She has attended school with Isha Ambani.

    Quite a few Bollywood couples have made homes in Juhu. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif live on a rental basis in a plush building near Juhu Beach. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor also lived on Juhu Tara Road. The superstars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Hrithik Roshan own properties there. 

    Sidharth Malhotra has Yoddha and the web series Indian Police Force. Kiara Advani has a movie with Ram Charan tentatively titled RC 15 and Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2023, 6:31 PM IST
