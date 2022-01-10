  • Facebook
    Sadhguru slams actor Siddharth's 'distasteful and disgusting' remarks; calls Saina Nehwal as Nation's pride

    Sadhguru, spiritual leader and yoga guru, had called out actor Siddharth for his tweet while calling Saina Nehwal ‘Nation’s pride’.

    Mumbai, First Published Jan 10, 2022, 7:08 PM IST
    Image: Sadhguru, Saina Nehwal, Siddharth/Instagram

    Tamil actor, Siddharth, has found himself in the midst of a controversy for his comments on national badminton star, Saina Nehwal. Now, calling out the actor for his comments, Sadhguru has tweeted in support of Nehwal.

    Many celebrities and public figures have been slamming Siddharth for his distasteful tweet towards the badminton star, Saina Nehwal. Joining the list of the slammers is the spiritual leader and yoga guru, Sadhguru, who called out the actor. In his tweet, Sadhguru wrote: “Saina Nehwal is Nation’s pride. Most distasteful and disgusting, where are we taking public discourse… - Sg” (sic). Sadhguru’s tweet, since then, has been retweeted over 800 times (at the time of filing the report).

     

    So, what exactly is the matter? On January 05, Saina Nehwal had tweeted about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security lapse incident that took place in Bhatinda, Punjab. The next day, ‘Rand De Basanati’ actor, Siddharth, put out a rather distasteful tweet, quoting Saina Nehwal’s tweet.

    Siddharth’s tweet had mentioned “subtle cock champion of the world” wherein he twisted the term ‘shuttlecock’. Also, the word ‘cock’ is slang that is used to describe a male sex organ. This tweet of Siddharth was an alleged way of sexually humiliating Saina.

    Siddharth also used a hashtag – ‘Rihanna’ in his tweet. The hashtag was taking a jibe at the international pop star who had tweeted in support of the farmers protesting against the three farm bills which were later withdrawn last year.

    Those who have slammed Siddharth for his comments include Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and cricketer Suresh Raina, among many others. In fact, Rekha Sharma, chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) has also tweeted about taking an action against the actor. The NCW head, in a tweet, mentioned that the matter will be taken up with the concerned police station. Meanwhile, Siddharth clarified his previous tweet saying that the reference he had was of ‘cock and bull’. He wrote that he did not mean anything disrespectful.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2022, 7:08 PM IST
