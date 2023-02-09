Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Siddharth Anand reveals details on the iconic post-credits scene with SRK, Salman Khan in Pathaan

    In a recent interview with a leading Bollywood entertainment portal, Pathaan fame bollywood filmmaker Siddharth Anand has given more details on the iconic post-credits scene featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Pathaan.

    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 2:02 PM IST

    Amid the fan frenzy that the Hindi film industry had not witnessed in a very long time, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film, Pathaan has managed to create all the records. Its box office performance stunned all the critics and fans better than expected on opening day without any conventional marketing tools.

    A long and agonizing wait of four years finally came to an end. Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, made his powerful comeback on the screens as the lead in Pathaan, and it was a day of celebration for Bollywood buffs. Pathaan has created a new global record for being the most loved and block-buster Bollywood film that is winning the hearts of fans and audiences worldwide.

    But fans were in for a visual treat when the eternal Karan Arjun duo and real-life best friends, Shah Rukh Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, came on screens and won hearts with their remarkable on-screen chemistry. Especially fans loved Tiger's surprise appearance in a crucial scene within Pathaan. Both SRK and Salman acting was so flawless.

    Amid Pathaan creating new records for Bollywood globally, in a recent interview with a renowned bollywood entertainment portal ever since the film released in theatres, the Pathaan fame nuanced filmmaker Siddharth Anand has opened up on the iconic post-credits scene featuring SRK and Salman Khan in a single frame.

    Giving more details on the same, Siddharth said, "That prophesy turned out true. They said hume hi karna padega. And they only did it. We knew that we wanted Salman Khan character Tiger to come into the film so we could make the crossover. Logically if a director knew this was happening in his film. He would stage it in the climax at the end of the film. But I was dead sure that I did not want that. I knew I wanted the hero to get his own space towards the end of the film. And to feel he has done it himself."

