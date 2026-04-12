Shreya Ghoshal offered an emotional tribute to music icon Asha Bhosle, who died at 92. Ghoshal called her 'limitless' and 'a voice that defined generations,' recalling how she grew up learning from the legend's effortless versatility.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has offered a heartfelt tribute to music icon Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday morning, leaving the entire nation in deep grief. In an emotional message on social media, Shreya Ghoshal reflected on the loss of a "voice that defined generations".

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Shreya Ghoshal's Tribute to the 'Limitless' Legend

"Today, we lost a voice that defined generations... a spirit that redefined music itself. Asha Bhosle ji wasn't just legendary, she was limitless," she said.

Ghoshal recalled how she grew up listening to the songs of Asha Bhosle and found her learning from the legend. "I grew up listening to her, learning from her, being in awe of her effortless versatility... The way she could make every note feel alive, every emotion feel personal. From the most playful melodies to the deepest ghazals to her extraordinary virtuosity in her songs in Marathi, Bangla and innumerable languages, she did it all, like only she could," she continued.

In a nod to Asha Bhosle's celebrated legacy that transcended generations, Ghoshal concluded, "For so many of us, she wasn't just an inspiration... she was a part of our musical soul. I feel incredibly blessed to have witnessed her greatness in my lifetime. Her voice will echo through time, through every artist she inspired, through every heart she touched. Rest in music, Asha tai. Your legacy will never fade."

Remembering the Music Icon

Bhosle passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure. Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk.

Asha Bhosle will be cremated with full state honours on Monday. (ANI)