Oscar 2024: Cillian Murphy to Bradley Cooper; actors nominated

Here are 5 actors who have been nominated for the coveted Best actors award. Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer' to Bradley Cooper for 'Maestro' have been nominated

Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer'

Cillian Murphy has been nominated for playing the role of Robert J. Oppenheimer in the Christopher Nolan directorial

Bradley Cooper for 'Maestro'

Cooper plays the role of Leonard Bernstein and his lifelong relationship with Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein

Colman Domingo for 'Rustin'

Playing the role of Bayard Rustin, who dedicates his life for racial equality. Colman has been phenomenal

Paul Giamatti for 'The Holdovers'

Plays the role of a New England instructor who is forced to remain on campus to chaperone a handful of students who has no where to go

Jeffrey Wright for 'American Fiction'

Jeffrey Wright plays the role of a black novelist who profits from Black Entertainment

