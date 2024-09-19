Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone gifts herself THIS gift worth Rs 17.8 crore just after her daughter's birth

    Deepika Padukone welcomed her first child with her husband Ranveer Singh on September 8, 2024. 

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2024, 12:28 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 19, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

    The actress has bought a new home in Mumbai's Bandra West neighborhood which is reportedly purchased the condo for Rs 17.8 crore. The land was secured by the actress's company, KA Enterprises. According to the paperwork obtained by Zapkey.com, the transaction was registered on September 12th. 

    article_image2

    Also, according to sources, Deepika purchased the house adjacent to Ranveer Singh's mother, Anju Bhavnani. On September 5, the actor's company, RS Filmcraft, signed a leasing agreement for the property for Rs 8.2 lakh per month. The transaction was made under the name of a company co-owned by her father, Prakash Padukone.

    article_image3

    The actress purchased an apartment on the 15th floor of Sagar Resham Co-Operative Society, which is located on Bandstand, a luxury neighborhood noted for its sea views. The property, which measures 1,845 square feet, was reportedly secured for Rs 96,400 per square foot.

    article_image4

    Deepika and Ranveer purchased a sea-facing quadruplex on Bandra Bandstand, near Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, a few years ago. The opulent property has 11,266 square feet of inside space, with an additional 1,300 square feet for the terrace. It takes up four floors of the building, from the 16th to the 19th, and is worth more than Rs 100 crore. In 2021, the couple purchased a home in Alibaug for Rs 22 crore.

