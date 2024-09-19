Deepika Padukone gifts herself THIS gift worth Rs 17.8 crore just after her daughter's birth

Deepika Padukone welcomed her first child with her husband Ranveer Singh on September 8, 2024.

The actress has bought a new home in Mumbai's Bandra West neighborhood which is reportedly purchased the condo for Rs 17.8 crore. The land was secured by the actress's company, KA Enterprises. According to the paperwork obtained by Zapkey.com, the transaction was registered on September 12th.

Also, according to sources, Deepika purchased the house adjacent to Ranveer Singh's mother, Anju Bhavnani. On September 5, the actor's company, RS Filmcraft, signed a leasing agreement for the property for Rs 8.2 lakh per month. The transaction was made under the name of a company co-owned by her father, Prakash Padukone.

The actress purchased an apartment on the 15th floor of Sagar Resham Co-Operative Society, which is located on Bandstand, a luxury neighborhood noted for its sea views. The property, which measures 1,845 square feet, was reportedly secured for Rs 96,400 per square foot.

Deepika and Ranveer purchased a sea-facing quadruplex on Bandra Bandstand, near Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, a few years ago. The opulent property has 11,266 square feet of inside space, with an additional 1,300 square feet for the terrace. It takes up four floors of the building, from the 16th to the 19th, and is worth more than Rs 100 crore. In 2021, the couple purchased a home in Alibaug for Rs 22 crore.

Latest Videos