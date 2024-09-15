Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING video: Ram Charan's fans forcefully grab and pull his pet dog Rhyme from guard to click photos

    In the viral video, Ram Charan's fans surround Rhyme's caretaker to take selfies. One fan forces the actor's dog to pose for shots. While Rhyme's caretaker insists the person return the dog, he neglects him until the photos are taken.

    Ram Charan is a highly sought-after actor in the Indian film business, with a global following. Fans adore him and his family, which includes beloved dog Rhyme. Recently, a video of his furry pet went popular on social media, with people mobbing him for photographs. The viral video shows Ram Charan's admirers encircling Rhyme's caretaker in broad daylight to take selfies. One of the fans snatches the actor's beloved dog and forces him to pose for shots. Rhyme's caretaker requests that the guy return the dog, but he continues to ignore him until the images are taken. 

    Netizens reacted quickly when the video was shared on social media. A fan wrote, "What the hell is this?" while another fan wrote, "RC gadu and rhyme, Mega ani fans anthe."

    Meanwhile, Ram Charan and Upasana's favourite dog, Rhyme, is a treasured member of the Konidela household. The pair frequently takes their furry little pet on family holidays and work-related excursions with others. Ram Charan takes every opportunity to demonstrate his devotion for his pet, bringing him closer to friendship.

    A few months ago, they posted images of Rhyme from their Thailand trip on his official Instagram page and said, "Thank u Nana , Enjoyed a chilled vibe in Samui with my sister, Klin Kaara. loved swimming in the ocean & learning about elephant protection at the rescue camp. Big thanks to Pui and Getti for the amazing care & my new Thai cut!"

    Ram Charan even went to Paris with Rhyme and gave him a tour of the Olympic village. They even met PV Sindhu, who had a great time playing with Rhyme. Ram Charan and Upasana go to great lengths to express their passion for Rhyme, as seen by their social media identities.

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ram Charan is preparing for the release of Game Changer, which also stars Kiara Advani. He will also begin filming for RC 16, which will have Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. 

