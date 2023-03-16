Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING! Prabhas' morphed photo with Rajinikanth and Shiva Rajkumar goes VIRAL; attracts some nasty comments

    A fake image of Baahubali actor Prabhas is doing the rounds on social media. These awful trolls edited someone else's photo of Rajinikanth and made it go viral.
     

    SHOCKING Prabhas' morphed photo with Rajinikanth and Shiva Rajkumar goes VIRAL; attracts some nasty comments RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 8:20 AM IST

    Prabhas, the star of Salaar, has two major films scheduled for release in 2023. The first is Adipurush, which is now on edit desk changes. There have recently been several rumours around the picture. One popular social media theory is that he wants Salaar to enter cinemas before Adipurush. 

    Radhe Shyam, as we all know, bombed at the box office. While it is unclear what transpired, followers of competing actors have begun insulting Prabhas on Twitter. A photo of the actor with Rajinikanth and Shiva Rajkumar has gone viral. It's getting a lot of negative feedback. A modified photo of Rajinikanth is now becoming popular.

    Also Read: Rocket Boys 2 Review: Masterpiece on 'ignited minds' who powered a nation's dreams

    Several followers claim that rival supporters spread negativity after the Baahubali actor trolled them. Nasty and offensive trolling is frequent among admirers of South Indian celebrities.

    According to a handle, the guy in the photo with Rajinikanth is not Prabhas. It's an unidentified visitor. Trolls have altered it to appear like the Adipurush star.

    Also Read: Javed Akhtar's 'Urdu belongs to Hindustan' comment leaves Pakistani Twitteratis fuming

    Prabhas was previously investigated for suspected weight gain. Meanwhile, he has been filming for Salaar all around India. A main sequence was allegedly shot at a mining area near Delhi. We hope that common sense prevails and that this silliness ends!
     

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2023, 8:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited vma

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited

    Rakhi Sawant 'prays' alleged husband Adil Khan Durrani gets bail, read details vma

    Rakhi Sawant 'prays' alleged husband Adil Khan Durrani gets bail, read details

    Ranbir Kapoor discloses about 'cheating' in one of his previous relationships, here's what he said vma

    Ranbir Kapoor discloses about 'cheating' in one of his previous relationships, here's what he said

    Is Thalapathy Vijay unhappy with RRR's Oscar win for Naatu Naatu? read details vma

    Is Thalapathy Vijay unhappy with RRR's Oscar win for Naatu Naatu? read details

    Why Shah Rukh Khan chose silence on Aryan Khan's drug case? Actor's close friend reveals details vma

    Why Shah Rukh Khan chose silence on Aryan Khan's drug case? Actor's close friend reveals details

    Recent Stories

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma - adt

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details AJR

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited vma

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    Decks cleared for purchase of 307 advanced towed artillery gun systems for Indian Army

    AI to Bengaluru's rescue? Smart signals to reduce city traffic soon; here's how AJR

    AI to Bengaluru's rescue? Smart signals to reduce city traffic soon; here's how

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon