SHOCKING! Prabhas' morphed photo with Rajinikanth and Shiva Rajkumar goes VIRAL; attracts some nasty comments

A fake image of Baahubali actor Prabhas is doing the rounds on social media. These awful trolls edited someone else's photo of Rajinikanth and made it go viral.

Prabhas, the star of Salaar, has two major films scheduled for release in 2023. The first is Adipurush, which is now on edit desk changes. There have recently been several rumours around the picture. One popular social media theory is that he wants Salaar to enter cinemas before Adipurush.

Radhe Shyam, as we all know, bombed at the box office. While it is unclear what transpired, followers of competing actors have begun insulting Prabhas on Twitter. A photo of the actor with Rajinikanth and Shiva Rajkumar has gone viral. It's getting a lot of negative feedback. A modified photo of Rajinikanth is now becoming popular.

Several followers claim that rival supporters spread negativity after the Baahubali actor trolled them. Nasty and offensive trolling is frequent among admirers of South Indian celebrities.

According to a handle, the guy in the photo with Rajinikanth is not Prabhas. It's an unidentified visitor. Trolls have altered it to appear like the Adipurush star.

Prabhas was previously investigated for suspected weight gain. Meanwhile, he has been filming for Salaar all around India. A main sequence was allegedly shot at a mining area near Delhi. We hope that common sense prevails and that this silliness ends!

