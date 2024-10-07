Shilpa Shirodkar on career struggles before Bigg Boss 18: 'People were not ready to meet me'

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar opened up about not getting work in the industry. She wants "to do this is to get more work afterward.”

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar is entering the Bigg Boss 18 house and fans are excited to see her in this candid journey. Before joining the reality show, the actress revealed that she was looking for work before she decided to go on Bigg Boss.

In a candid interview with Indian Express, Shilpa shared that even though she was looking for work, people from the industry told her that there was no work for her. She also stated that they were not even meeting her.

Shilpa Shirodkar on joining Bigg Boss 18

During the interview, Shilpa opened up about her decision to join the reality show. She said, “Honestly, I am a huge fan of the show. Every time I watched the show, my daughter used to say that I should go on it. The family is very happy that I am going inside the house. I was looking for work, my daughter is now 20, and my husband travels a lot for his work, so I wanted to come back to do something for myself. I was trying to look for work and connect with people, but everybody kept telling me there was no work. I am taking this up because I am an actor by profession, it’s my job, so what better platform than this for me?”

Shilpa Shirodkar on work in the film industry

Talking about working in films, she said, “I have been asked this a lot and I have always said that yes I was looking for work before Bigg Boss, but nobody answers your phone and if they do, they diplomatically say that nothing is happening as of now in the industry. They shall call back when there is an opportunity, this has happened with me off late. I am an actor, I want to work, for me, Bigg Boss is also work. People look at it differently, but it’s a job. My goal to do this is to get more work afterward, I am not being fake or diplomatic here, I was seeking work, but people were not ready to even meet me.”

Shilpa made her Bollywood debut in 1989 in Ramesh Sippy's Bhrashtachar, costarring Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha. She then starred in several highly successful films, including Gopi Kishan, Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, Trinetra, Hum, and Kishen Kanhaiya. Shilpa is the younger sister of Mahesh Babu's wife and former actor Namrata Shirodkar.

Latest Videos