Shilpa Shetty's Juhu house robbery: Mumbai Police detains two suspects, confirms theft of valuables

An official had earlier reported that items had reportedly been taken from Shilpa's home. According to the report, a theft case was opened at the Juhu police station after a complaint was made. The police detained two people while conducting their investigation.

Specifics on the burglary at Shilpa Shetty's home: PTI claims that the Mumbai Police opened an investigation after receiving a robbery allegation. The official stated that two people had been detained during the investigation and were being questioned in relation to a theft case. The actress hasn't yet responded in kind. Shilpa is now on vacation in Italy with her family. After her birthday was celebrated in London, the family took a quick flight to Italy. She recently posted the image and ignited the Internet. In a monokini, she was a hot mess.

She captioned the post: "Basking under the Tuscan Sun soaking in the natural thermal spring waters @termedisaturnia This place is divine , also known as the holy waters, for 3000 years ,hot spring water has gushed from the centre of the earth bringing enormous health benefits to those that come in contact with it. Feel blessed and rejuvenated to experience this."

Internet users couldn't stop gushing about the attractive image. Shilpa enjoys working out and always works off extra calories after indulging in sweets. Farah Khan said, "The hot springs must hav gotten hotter shilps." Her fit body astounded her fans. Shilpa was last observed at work in Nikamma. She will soon appear in the Rohit Shetty television series Indian Police Force. Vivek Oberoi and Sidharth Malhotra also play significant parts in it.