    Shilpa Shetty's Juhu house robbery: Mumbai Police detains two suspects, confirms theft of valuables

    In connection with a theft that occurred at actress Shilpa Shetty's Juhu home last week, the Mumbai Police have nabbed two people. 

     

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 10:15 PM IST

    An official had earlier reported that items had reportedly been taken from Shilpa's home. According to the report, a theft case was opened at the Juhu police station after a complaint was made. The police detained two people while conducting their investigation.

    Specifics on the burglary at Shilpa Shetty's home: PTI claims that the Mumbai Police opened an investigation after receiving a robbery allegation. The official stated that two people had been detained during the investigation and were being questioned in relation to a theft case. The actress hasn't yet responded in kind. Shilpa is now on vacation in Italy with her family. After her birthday was celebrated in London, the family took a quick flight to Italy. She recently posted the image and ignited the Internet. In a monokini, she was a hot mess.

    She captioned the post: "Basking under the Tuscan Sun soaking in the natural thermal spring waters @termedisaturnia This place is divine , also known as the holy waters, for 3000 years ,hot spring water has gushed from the centre of the earth bringing enormous health benefits to those that come in contact with it. Feel blessed and rejuvenated to experience this."

    Internet users couldn't stop gushing about the attractive image. Shilpa enjoys working out and always works off extra calories after indulging in sweets. Farah Khan said, "The hot springs must hav gotten hotter shilps." Her fit body astounded her fans. Shilpa was last observed at work in Nikamma. She will soon appear in the Rohit Shetty television series Indian Police Force. Vivek Oberoi and Sidharth Malhotra also play significant parts in it.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
    Samantha Prabhu pens emotional note on Myositis diagnosis: says it was a year of 'seeking meaning, reflection'

    What is Kafas? Sharman Joshi SHOCKS fans with recent social media appearance, watch video HERE

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed: First glimpse of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, love area

    Satyaprem Ki Katha 'Gujju Pataka' upbeat dance song featuring Kartik Aaryan to be out tomorrow

    Extraction 2: Everything you need to know about Chris Hemsworth starrer releasing this week

    Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall: From Adani port to Kutch videos of strong winds, heavy rains go viral - WATCH

    The Drive EP12: Want to buy a scooter in 2023? Consider these top 5 options - WATCH

    Samantha Prabhu pens emotional note on Myositis diagnosis: says it was a year of 'seeking meaning, reflection'

    Gun smuggling case: Karnataka police nabs convict in TP Chandrashekhar murder case

    Mexican Corn to Chicken Fajita: 7 warm soups for Mumbai monsoons

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

