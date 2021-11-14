Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in trouble again? Cheating case filed against the couple for Rs 1.51 crore

Another trouble comes for Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. A new news piece says that the couple has been accused in Rs 1.51 crore cheating case.

It looks like there is no end to Shilpa Shetty and her businessman-husband Raj Kundra troubles. A new case has been filed on the couple accused in Rs 1.51 crore cheating case. Reportedly, FIR has also been registered against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and fraud Fashion TV MD Kashiff Khan for cheating, breach of contract by Pune youth Yash Barai at Mumbai Police Bandra Police Station.

It is alleged that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra took money from investors across the country for this venture. The complainant had claimed that when he asked for the return of his Rs 1.51 crore, the couple threatened him. But till now, none of the parties have said anything on the same. Since Raj Kundra was arrested in an alleged pornography case, legal troubles have been mounting on the actress' family. A few days ago the Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were spotted offered prayers at a famous temple in Himachal Pradesh.

Shilpa's children Vivaan and Samisha have also accompanied her on this trip to Himachal Pradesh but she has not shared any pictures with her husband. She shared many pictures and videos on her social media pages along with her kids.

In July, Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai police and was remained in Arthur Road jail for two months, and a few weeks ago, he was out on bail. The businessman, Raj Kundra has been keeping a low profile since then. It is reported that Raj Kundra has also deleted all his social media account.