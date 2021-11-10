  • Facebook
    Shilpa Shetty- Raj Kundra's pooja ghar photos show their spiritual side

    Shilpa Shetty, on varied festive occasions, has shared photos and videos and has shown her fans her lavish home. Take a look at her posh Mumbai residence right here.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 8:28 PM IST
    Shilpa Shetty's photos and video's on social media often give her fans a glimpse of her lavish lifestyle and her posh flat in Mumbai. Her posts are a reflection of her high funda living and also shows off her spiritual side. During varied festive occasions, she has shared photos and videos of her home temple ka puja ghar, where they worship the almighty. The spacious temple place has lotus designs and lotus carvings on both ends. What attracts attention in the mandir is the brass temple in the middle. There are many idols of other deities in perfect alignment and religious books for puja mantras.

    Shilpa's kids are also seen posing in front of Lord Ganesha. It looks like the photo was clicked during Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The next clip shows the actress bidding Bappa goodbye from her home. The decoration done is phenomenal and shows the actress performing visarjan puja rituals.

    The third video gives a glimpse of her puja home as she is seen doing performing a puja. Shilpa had also added a pretty song in the background and had posted the video for the occasion of Navratri. Lately, the actress had even spoken about passing on the religious belief to her kids Viaan and Samisha.

    Shilpa had written that her kids and faith give her motivation. Some things can't just be passed down to the next generation without her kids witnessing their parents doing it. She also said that it was important that her kids grow up with the same values and traditions that her parents had inculcated in her. She wanted to sow the seeds of faith in both of them from a young age, which she always intended to do. She knows that faith grows stronger and becomes a lot more deep-rooted as we grow older & helps us experience life in all its glory surrendering to the almighty.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2021, 8:29 PM IST
