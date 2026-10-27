The Shilp Samagam Mela 2026 in Guwahati showcases diverse Indian handicrafts, supporting 75 artisans with market linkages and economic empowerment through the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment's dedicated livelihood programs.

Shilp Samagam Mela 2026 in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 27 (ANI): The ongoing Shilp Samagam Mela 2026 at Farm Gate, Khanapara, Guwahati, is showcasing India’s rich and diverse heritage of traditional handicrafts and handloom products, providing artisans with a platform to market their products and expand their reach. The eight-day Mela, which commenced on October 21 will conclude tomorrow. A total of 75 artisans, including 31 women artisans, are participating in the Mela, showcasing approximately 40 varieties of handloom and handicraft products. The exhibits reflect India’s diverse artistic traditions, indigenous craftsmanship and regional heritage, with artisans from the Northeastern States and other parts of the country, as per the press release shared by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.

Government Support and Empowerment

Sudhansh Pant, Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, visited the Mela today and stated that the main purpose of this initiative is to provide a platform to artisans belonging to Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes and enable them to sell their products and increase their income. A dedicated Ministry Pavilion has been established at the Mela to disseminate information about the welfare, financial assistance and development schemes of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The pavilion also showcases schemes and programmes implemented by the Ministry’s three National Corporations. LED displays have been installed to screen information about these initiatives and raise awareness of government programmes aimed at promoting social and economic empowerment.

BHARAT-TULIP Initiative

A key focus of the Mela is the promotion of BHARAT-TULIP (Traditional Artisans’ Upliftment Livelihood Programme), an initiative aimed at facilitating the marketing of products made by artisans belonging to the target groups through physical outlets and e-commerce platforms. By improving access to wider markets and digital sales channels, the initiative seeks to strengthen market linkages, expand customer outreach and create additional opportunities for artisans to enhance their earnings.

Cultural Highlights and Objectives

Daily cultural programmes featuring music and dance performances by local and other artists, including performers from the North-Eastern States, are adding to the Mela's appeal. The Shilp Samagam Mela is an important initiative of the Ministry to provide marketing support and wider market access to artisans and beneficiaries associated with its three National Corporations: the National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC), the National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC), and the National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC). Through this initiative, the Ministry aims to promote traditional skills, encourage entrepreneurship and support the economic empowerment of artisans and beneficiaries by creating opportunities to showcase and market their products to a wider audience, as per the press release shared by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment. (ANI)