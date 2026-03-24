Balaji Telefilms, Ellipsis Entertainment, and Sudhir Chaudhary's Essprit Productions have teamed up for 'The Terror Report'. The high-octane political thriller will be directed by 'Shershaah' fame Vishnu Varadhan and is a sequel to The Sabarmati Report.

Balaji Telefilms and Ellipsis Entertainment have joined forces with renowned journalist Sudhir Chaudhary's Essprit Productions to create the high-octane political thriller, 'The Terror Report'. It aims to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative that intertwines the realms of journalism, filmmaking, and large-scale cinematic storytelling.

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Director and Plot Details

Vishnu Varadhan, whose blockbuster Shershaah emerged as one of the most widely celebrated patriotic films of recent years, will direct the fact-based thriller, which will draw from the devastating terror attacks against India and the nation's hard and crushing retaliation. Serving as a sequel to The Sabarmati Report, the feature expands the canvas to bare the continuing, unfinished story of India's war against cross-border terror.

Blending investigative intrigue, intelligence operations, and deep human stories, 'The Terror Report' delves into the most recent, tragic and defining moments shaping the country's modern security landscape.

A Powerhouse Collaboration

The collaboration between Balaji Telefilms and Ellipsis Entertainment brings together two creative powerhouses, along with Sudhir Chaudhary's deep insight into national news and Vishnu Varadhan's ability to translate real events into powerful, compelling cinema. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Sudhir Chaudhary.