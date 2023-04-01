Gigi Hadid grabs limelight at NMACC grand opening; supermodel dons floral three-piece suit (Video)

Gigi Hadid takes social media by storm with her breathtaking presence at the unveiling of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai on Friday night.

The huge guest list for the grand opening ceremony of India's largest cultural hub, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, has made headlines. Several of the stars in entertainment attended the center's official opening ceremony, including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, and many others.

Not just Indian superstars but also some of the top celebs from the worldwide entertainment platform attended the event, much to the delight of their followers and netizens. With her attendance at the renowned event, Gigi Hadid, the acclaimed American television personality and model, is already setting social media on fire.

Gigi Hadid at NMACC Grand Opening

The famous model, who made a rare public appearance in Mumbai, India, for unveiling the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, looked magnificent in a one-of-a-kind costume with an Indian twist. For the occasion, Gigi Hadid wore a pink floral-printed three-piece outfit that included a bralette, flared pants, and a long matching jacket. The popular television personality complemented her outfit with a half-braided hairstyle, kohled eyelids, bold earrings, a layered necklace, and white stilettos.

About Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch event

Meanwhile, in addition to Gigi Hadid, Hollywood stars Zendaya and Tom Holland have come to Mumbai to attend the big launch. Nita Ambani's dream project is the NMACC, which is situated within the Jio Global Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex and aims to conserve and promote Indian arts.